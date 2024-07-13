Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    DOGE Price Prediction for July 13

    Denys Serhiichuk
    Can traders expect bounce off from DOGE soon?
    Sat, 13/07/2024 - 14:20
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The weekend has started with a bounce back of most coins, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    DOGE/USD

    The rate of DOGE has increased by 2.85% since yesterday.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    The price of DOGE has broken the local resistance level of $0.1082. If the daily bar closes far from it, the upward move may lead to a test of the $0.11 zone tomorrow.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the daily time frame, buyers have not accumulated enough strength for a further move. Such a statement is also confirmed by the falling volume.

    In this case, any sharp ups or downs are unlikely to happen. All in all, sideways trading in the zone of $0.1050-$0.11 is the more likely scenario.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the picture is quite similar. The rate of DOGE is far from the important levels, which means traders may expect an ongoing consolidation between $0.10 and $0.1150 until the end of the month.

    DOGE is trading at $0.1088 at press time.

    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

