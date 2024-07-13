DOGE Price Prediction for July 13

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The weekend has started with a bounce back of most coins, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has increased by 2.85% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

The price of DOGE has broken the local resistance level of $0.1082. If the daily bar closes far from it, the upward move may lead to a test of the $0.11 zone tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, buyers have not accumulated enough strength for a further move. Such a statement is also confirmed by the falling volume.

In this case, any sharp ups or downs are unlikely to happen. All in all, sideways trading in the zone of $0.1050-$0.11 is the more likely scenario.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the picture is quite similar. The rate of DOGE is far from the important levels, which means traders may expect an ongoing consolidation between $0.10 and $0.1150 until the end of the month.

DOGE is trading at $0.1088 at press time.