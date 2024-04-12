Advertisement
    DOGE Price Prediction for April 12

    Denys Serhiichuk
    When can traders expect further rise of DOGE?
    Fri, 12/04/2024 - 15:23
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The bounce back has not lasted long, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    DOGE/USD

    The rate of DOGE has declined by 0.16% over the last 24 hours.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of DOGE is trading below the local support level of $0.1926. If the situation does not change by the end of the day, the fall is likely to continue to the $0.1850 zone tomorrow.

    Image by TradingView

    On the daily time frame, the picture is also rather more bearish than bullish. If the bar closes below $0.19, traders may expect an ongoing correction to the $0.17-$0.18 area within the next few days.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the rate of DOGE is in the middle of the channel, between the support of $0.17 and the resistance of $0.2288. 

    As none of the sides has seized the initiative yet, ongoing sideways trading around $0.19 is the more likely scenario for the next week.

    DOGE is trading at $0.1923 at press time.

    #Dogecoin Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

