Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for September 14

Thu, 09/14/2023 - 18:00
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Have bulls managed to seize initiative?
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for September 14
The upward move may continue on the cryptocurrency market, according to CoinStats.

Top coins by CoinStats

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) is one of the biggest gainers today, going up by 1.65%.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has broken the local resistance of $26,535. If the daily bar closes above that mark, the growth may continue to the $27,000 area tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

The price of BTC is rising for the third day in a row, which means that bulls have locally seized the initiative. However, the rate remains far from midterm growth.

In this case, the more likely scenario is sideways trading in the area of $26,500-$27,000, so the coin could get more strength for a sharp move.

Image by TradingView

A less positive picture can be seen on the weekly chart as the rate is trading near the support level. If buyers want to get back in the game, they need to restore the price to the $29,000 area. However, it might take a few weeks for that to happen. 

BTC is trading at $26,634 at press time.

article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

