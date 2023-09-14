DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for September 14

Buyers are not going to give up so easily, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.
DOGE/USD
The rate of DOGE has increased by 0.80% over the last 24 hours.
Despite today's rise, the price of DOGE is far from a bullish reversal as the meme coin has not accumulated enough energy for such a move. If buyers want to keep the upward move going, they need to get to the interim zone of $0.066.
Only in that case is there a chance to see a test of the resistance of $0.06843.
DOGE is trading at $0.06183 at press time.
SHIB/USD
SHIB has gained less than DOGE, rising by 0.53%.
The rate of SHIB remains bearish as the price is still below the vital level of $0.00000742. However, if the candle closes near it or even above it, buyers might seize the initiative, which can lead to further growth to the $0.00000760 range.
SHIB is trading at $0.00000733 at press time.