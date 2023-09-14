DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for September 14

Original U.Today article

Can growth of DOGE and SHIB continue until end of week?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Buyers are not going to give up so easily, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has increased by 0.80% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

Despite today's rise, the price of DOGE is far from a bullish reversal as the meme coin has not accumulated enough energy for such a move. If buyers want to keep the upward move going, they need to get to the interim zone of $0.066.

Only in that case is there a chance to see a test of the resistance of $0.06843.

DOGE is trading at $0.06183 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB has gained less than DOGE, rising by 0.53%.

Image by TradingView

The rate of SHIB remains bearish as the price is still below the vital level of $0.00000742. However, if the candle closes near it or even above it, buyers might seize the initiative, which can lead to further growth to the $0.00000760 range.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000733 at press time.