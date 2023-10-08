Original U.Today article

DOGE Price Analysis for October 8

Sun, 10/08/2023 - 16:55
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Can traders expect DOGE to rise next week?
DOGE Price Analysis for October 8
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Bears are back in the game, according to CoinStats.

DOGE chart by CoinStats

DOGE/USD

DOGE has joined the list of falling coins, going down by 0.34%.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of DOGE is in the middle of the local channel, getting energy for a further move. However, neither a rise or a decline are likely today as the meme coin has passed most of its ATR.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, one should focus on the resistance level of $0.06165. If the candle closes near it or above, the breakout may lead to a blast to the $0.062 zone shortly.

Image by TradingView

A neutral picture is on the weekly chart as the bar is about to close far from the main levels. 

Related
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for October 7

However, if the drop continues to the support level, traders are likely to see a further downward move to $0.05560.

DOGE is trading at $0.06125 at press time.

#Dogecoin Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for October 8
2023/10/08 16:55
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for October 8
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Shiba Inu's BONE Whales Boost Positions by 37% Amid Shibarium Large Network Expansion
2023/10/08 16:55
Shiba Inu's BONE Whales Boost Positions by 37% Amid Shibarium Large Network Expansion
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Bitcoin Mining Giant Bitmain Halted Employee Salaries
2023/10/08 16:55
Bitcoin Mining Giant Bitmain Halted Employee Salaries
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya