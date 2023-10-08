DOGE Price Analysis for October 8

Original U.Today article

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bears are back in the game, according to CoinStats.

DOGE chart by CoinStats

DOGE/USD

DOGE has joined the list of falling coins, going down by 0.34%.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of DOGE is in the middle of the local channel, getting energy for a further move. However, neither a rise or a decline are likely today as the meme coin has passed most of its ATR.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, one should focus on the resistance level of $0.06165. If the candle closes near it or above, the breakout may lead to a blast to the $0.062 zone shortly.

Image by TradingView

A neutral picture is on the weekly chart as the bar is about to close far from the main levels.

However, if the drop continues to the support level, traders are likely to see a further downward move to $0.05560.

DOGE is trading at $0.06125 at press time.