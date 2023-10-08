DOGE Price Analysis for October 8

Bears are back in the game, according to CoinStats.
DOGE/USD
DOGE has joined the list of falling coins, going down by 0.34%.
On the hourly chart, the rate of DOGE is in the middle of the local channel, getting energy for a further move. However, neither a rise or a decline are likely today as the meme coin has passed most of its ATR.
On the bigger time frame, one should focus on the resistance level of $0.06165. If the candle closes near it or above, the breakout may lead to a blast to the $0.062 zone shortly.
A neutral picture is on the weekly chart as the bar is about to close far from the main levels.
However, if the drop continues to the support level, traders are likely to see a further downward move to $0.05560.
DOGE is trading at $0.06125 at press time.