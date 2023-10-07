Original U.Today article

XRP Price Analysis for October 7

Sat, 10/07/2023 - 17:03
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Is price of XRP ready to rise next week?
XRP Price Analysis for October 7
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Buyers are trying to seize the initiative at the beginning of the weekend, according to CoinStats.

XRP chart by CoinStats

XRP/USD

The rate of XRP has risen by 0.44% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

Despite the slight rise, the rate of XRP is looking bearish on the hourly chart as the price is on the way to testing the support of $0.5211. If the situation does not change by the end of the day, the breakout may lead to a drop to the $0.52 zone soon.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the rate of XRP has not changed since yesterday as neither side has seized the initiative so far. 

Related
Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for October 6

In this case, ongoing consolidation in the area of $0.52-$0.53 is the more likely scenario for the next few days.

Image by TradingView

A similar situation is on the bigger chart as the rate of XRP is trading within the previous weekly candle. The low volume confirms that traders are unlikely to expect a sharp move soon.

XRP is trading at $0.5221 at press time.

#XRP Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image Dogecoin (DOGE) Whales Transactions Slump, What Can Revive DOGE Price?
2023/10/07 17:03
Dogecoin (DOGE) Whales Transactions Slump, What Can Revive DOGE Price?
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Bitcoin (BTC) Primed for Major Run if This 'Beautiful' Pattern Validates
2023/10/07 17:03
Bitcoin (BTC) Primed for Major Run if This 'Beautiful' Pattern Validates
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for October 7
2023/10/07 17:03
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for October 7
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk