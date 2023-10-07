XRP Price Analysis for October 7

Original U.Today article

Is price of XRP ready to rise next week?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Buyers are trying to seize the initiative at the beginning of the weekend, according to CoinStats.

XRP chart by CoinStats

XRP/USD

The rate of XRP has risen by 0.44% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

Despite the slight rise, the rate of XRP is looking bearish on the hourly chart as the price is on the way to testing the support of $0.5211. If the situation does not change by the end of the day, the breakout may lead to a drop to the $0.52 zone soon.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the rate of XRP has not changed since yesterday as neither side has seized the initiative so far.

In this case, ongoing consolidation in the area of $0.52-$0.53 is the more likely scenario for the next few days.

Image by TradingView

A similar situation is on the bigger chart as the rate of XRP is trading within the previous weekly candle. The low volume confirms that traders are unlikely to expect a sharp move soon.

XRP is trading at $0.5221 at press time.