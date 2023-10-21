DOGE Price Analysis for October 21

Original U.Today article

How long can rise of DOGE last?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bulls are trying to seize the initiative at the beginning of the weekend, according to CoinStats.

DOGE chart by CoinStats

DOGE/USD

The price of DOGE has increased by 2.10% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of DOGE has broken the local resistance of $0.06067. If the daily candle closes above that mark, the rise is likely to continue to $0.062 tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

Bulls are also more powerful than bears on the daily time frame. Here, one should focus on the candle close in terms of yesterday's peak. If it happens with no long wicks, the upward move is likely to continue to the $0.063 zone soon.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, it is too early to make any far price predictions as the rate of DOGE has not accumulated enough energy.

In this case, sideways trading in the area of $0.060-$0.063 is the more likely scenario until the end of the month.

DOGE is trading at $0.06112 at press time.