Original U.Today article

DOGE Price Analysis for October 18

article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Is there chance to see bounce back of DOGE by end of week?
Wed, 10/18/2023 - 18:00
DOGE Price Analysis for October 18
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The growth has not lasted long, according to CoinStats.

DOGE chart by CoinStats

DOGE/USD

DOGE is no exception to the rule, going down by 1%.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly time frame, the rate of DOGE is near the local support level, which means that bears are not going to give up so easily. If the daily bar closes around $0.05850, the breakout may lead to a blast to the $0.05830 zone soon.

Image by TradingView

A similar picture can be seen on the bigger time frame, even though the price of DOGE is far from the support. Currently, traders should pay attention to the interim zone of $0.057.

Related
Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for October 17

If the decline continues to it, one should expect a possible test of the $0.05560 level.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, it is too early to make any predictions as a few days remain until the candle's closure. If it happens below the last bar low, the correction is likely to continue to the $0.052-$0.054 area.

DOGE is trading at $0.05859 at press time.

#Dogecoin Price Prediction
About the author
article image
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image Binance Removes UNI, ALGO, AXS Trading Pairs in Internal Cleansing Effort
2023/10/18 18:02
Binance Removes UNI, ALGO, AXS Trading Pairs in Internal Cleansing Effort
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Coinbase Delists 80 Trading Pairs From Platform, Max Keiser Shares When BTC Will Hit $220,000, SHIB Whale Makes Massive $31.6 Million Transfer: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
2023/10/18 18:02
Coinbase Delists 80 Trading Pairs From Platform, Max Keiser Shares When BTC Will Hit $220,000, SHIB Whale Makes Massive $31.6 Million Transfer: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image Crypto Mogul Mike Novogratz Predicts When Bitcoin ETF Will Get Approved
2023/10/18 18:02
Crypto Mogul Mike Novogratz Predicts When Bitcoin ETF Will Get Approved
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya