    Original U.Today article

    DOGE Price Analysis for October 16

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Thu, 16/10/2025 - 15:32
    Can bulls keep price of DOGE above $0.20 until week's end?
    DOGE Price Analysis for October 16
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Bulls have failed to seize the initiative for a while, and most of the coins are back to the green zone, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    DOGE/USD

    The rate of DOGE has dropped by 3.9% over the last day.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of DOGE is going down after a false breakout of the local resistance of $0.20. If the decline continues, one can expect a test of the support level by tomorrow.

    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, the situation is less clear as the rate of the meme coin is far from main levels. In this case, one should pay attention to the nearest zone of $0.18. 

    If its breakout occurs, there is a high chance to see an ongoing drop to the $0.16 zone.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the picture is similar. If buyers fail to fix above the $0.20 area, traders may witness a further decline to the $0.15-$0.16 range by the end of the month.

    DOGE is trading at $0.1968 at press time.

    #Dogecoin Price Prediction
