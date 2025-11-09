DOGE Price Analysis for November 9

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The crypto market is mainly controlled by bulls at the end of the week, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement

Top coins by CoinStats

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has increased by 0.7% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of DOGE is going up after a breakout of the local resistance of $0.1758. If bulls can hold the gained initiative, traders may see a test of the $0.18-$0.1840 range soon.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, one should focus on the daily bar closure in terms of the $0.1816 resistance.

If a breakout happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for a continued upward move to the $0.19-$0.20 range.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the price of DOGE is about to close far from the support and resistance levels. The volume remains low, which means traders are unlikely to see sharp moves soon.

DOGE is trading at $0.1780 at press time.