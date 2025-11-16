Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    DOGE Price Analysis for November 16

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Sun, 16/11/2025 - 17:24
    Can bulls keep the rate of DOGE above $0.16 the upcoming week?
    Advertisement
    DOGE Price Analysis for November 16
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bears are controlling the situation on the market on the last day of the week, according to CoinStats.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    DOGE chart by CoinStats

    DOGE/USD

    The price of DOGE has fallen by 1.48% since yesterday.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of DOGE is near the local support of $0.1599. If buyers cannot seize the initiative and a breakout happens, the correction is likely to continue to the $0.1580 range.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    Sellers are also more powerful than buyers on the bigger time frame. However, the price of the meme coin is far from the main levels at the moment.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sat, 11/15/2025 - 16:35
    XRP Price Analysis for November 15
    ByDenys Serhiichuk

    The volume is low, which means ongoing sideways trading is the more likely scenario over the next few days.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, there are no reversal signals so far. If the weekly bar closes around the current prices or below, the drop may lead to a test of the $0.12-$0.14 range soon.

    DOGE is trading at $0.1614 at press time.

    #Dogecoin Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Nov 16, 2025 - 17:17
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for November 16
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    News
    Nov 16, 2025 - 16:46
    'What a DOGE Do?' Dogecoin Team Issues Fun Tweet Following Red Week
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Coinbase Ventures-Backed Supra Offers $1M Bounty to Beat Its Parallel EVM Execution Engine
    The Quiet Revolution: Why the Smartest Players in Crypto Aren’t Chasing Hype Anymore
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: YUBIT Rebrands With a Vision to Redefine Crypto Participation
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    Price Analysis
    Nov 16, 2025 - 17:24
    DOGE Price Analysis for November 16
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Price Analysis
    Nov 16, 2025 - 17:17
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for November 16
    Denys Serhiichuk
    News
    Nov 16, 2025 - 16:46
    'What a DOGE Do?' Dogecoin Team Issues Fun Tweet Following Red Week
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD