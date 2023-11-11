Advertisement
Original U.Today article

DOGE Price Analysis for November 11

article image
Denys Serhiichuk
When can traders expect correction of DOGE?
Sat, 11/11/2023 - 17:25
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Google News

Bulls remain more powerful than bears at the beginning of the weekend, according to CoinStats.

DOGE chart by CoinStats

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has rocketed by 7.70% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the local chart, the rate of DOGE has set a local resistance level at $0.08177. At the moment, one should pay attention to the daily closure in terms of that mark.

If it happens far from that mark, the decline may continue to the interim zone of $0.077.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, traders should focus on the nearest level at $0.07720. If the candle closes far from it, the upward move is likely to continue to the $0.084 area next week.

Image by TradingView

From the technical point of view, the midterm growth is likely to continue if the candle closes near the resistance of $0.08358. In that case, the growth may lead to a test of the $0.09 area.

DOGE is trading at $0.08011 at press time.

#Dogecoin Price Prediction
About the author
article image
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

