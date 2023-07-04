Original U.Today article

DOGE Price Analysis for July 4

Tue, 07/04/2023 - 15:55
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
When can traders expect sharp rise of DOGE?
The prices of most of the coins keep rising; however, there are some exceptions to the rule.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

DOGE is one of the biggest gainers today, rising by 2.68% over the last 24 hours.

DOGE/USD chart byTradingView

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of DOGE is trading near the local resistance level at $0.06978. Currently, traders should focus on the bar's closure. If it happens near current levels, there is a chance to see a breakout, followed by a blast to the $0.071 area.

DOGE/USD chart byTradingView

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the rate of DOGE is also more bullish than bearish as the price is trading near the resistance at $0.07199.

If buyers can hold the gained initiative and the candle closes above the $0.07 zone, the upward move may continue to the $0.074 mark shortly.

DOGE/USD chart byTradingView

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, it is too early to make any predictions as the price is far from key levels. Further growth might be possible only if the rate gets back to the $0.08 zone and fixes above it. Only in that case, buyers might seize the initiative.

DOGE is trading at $0.06967 at press time.

#Dogecoin Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

