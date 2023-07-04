DOGE Price Analysis for July 4

Original U.Today article

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The prices of most of the coins keep rising; however, there are some exceptions to the rule.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

DOGE is one of the biggest gainers today, rising by 2.68% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of DOGE is trading near the local resistance level at $0.06978. Currently, traders should focus on the bar's closure. If it happens near current levels, there is a chance to see a breakout, followed by a blast to the $0.071 area.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the rate of DOGE is also more bullish than bearish as the price is trading near the resistance at $0.07199.

If buyers can hold the gained initiative and the candle closes above the $0.07 zone, the upward move may continue to the $0.074 mark shortly.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, it is too early to make any predictions as the price is far from key levels. Further growth might be possible only if the rate gets back to the $0.08 zone and fixes above it. Only in that case, buyers might seize the initiative.

DOGE is trading at $0.06967 at press time.