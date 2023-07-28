Original U.Today article

Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for July 28

Fri, 07/28/2023 - 19:00
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Is price of Cardano (ADA) ready to rise?
Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for July 28
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The majority of the coins keep trading in the green zone, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

ADA/USD

The rate of Cardano (ADA) has increased by 1.26% over the last 24 hours.

ADA/USD chart by TradingView

Image by TradingView

On the local time frame, the price of Cardano (ADA) has broken the resistance at $0.3108. If buyers can hold the initiative, the upward move may continue to the $0.3150 area tomorrow.

ADA/USD chart by TradingView

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, traders should focus on yesterday's peak. If today's candle closes above it and with no long wick, the accumulated energy might be enough for a further rise to the $0.32 mark. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the week.

ADA/USD chart by TradingView

Image by TradingView

On the weekly time frame, the price of ADA has once again bounced off the support level at $0.2996. Until the mark is above the $0.30 zone, buyers have chances for local growth.

Related
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for July 27

In this regard, growth to the $0.32 area and above is the more likely scenario for the next few days.

ADA is trading at $0.3117 at press time.

#Cardano Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image XRP Community Reacts as SEC Chair Avoids Discussing Ripple Case
07/28/2023 - 17:05
XRP Community Reacts as SEC Chair Avoids Discussing Ripple Case
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image XRP's Moving Averages Are Dispersing: Here's What It Means
07/28/2023 - 17:00
XRP's Moving Averages Are Dispersing: Here's What It Means
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Solana (SOL) Founder Slams Ethereum Community, Here's Reason
07/28/2023 - 17:00
Solana (SOL) Founder Slams Ethereum Community, Here's Reason
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin