DOGE Price Analysis for February 13

The rates of most of the coins are returning to the green zone, according to CoinStats.

DOGE chart by CoinStats

DOGE/USD

The price of DOGE has gone up by 0.11% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of DOGE is trying to fix above the local resistance at $0.09437. If it happens, the growth may lead to the test of the $0.097 zone tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, the situation is less bullish. The price of the meme coin is far from the support and resistance levels, which means none of the sides has enough strength to seize the initaitive.

Thus, the volume is also low, confirming the absence of bulls and bears' strength. In this case, sideways trading in the range of $0.092-$0.098 is the most likely scenario for the rest of the week.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the picture is similar. In this regard, one should focus on the nearest interim level of $0.10. Until the rate is below that mark, traders may expect a further drop of DOGE.

DOGE is trading at $0.09529 at press time.