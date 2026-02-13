AdvertisementAdvert.
Original U.Today article

DOGE Price Analysis for February 13

By Denys Serhiichuk
Fri, 13/02/2026 - 15:37
Can the rate of DOGE return to the $0.10 zone soon?
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The rates of most of the coins are returning to the green zone, according to CoinStats.

DOGE chart by CoinStats

DOGE/USD

The price of DOGE has gone up by 0.11% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of DOGE is trying to fix above the local resistance at $0.09437. If it happens, the growth may lead to the test of the $0.097 zone tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, the situation is less bullish. The price of the meme coin is far from the support and resistance levels, which means none of the sides has enough strength to seize the initaitive. 

Thus, the volume is also low, confirming the absence of bulls and bears' strength. In this case, sideways trading in the range of $0.092-$0.098 is the most likely scenario for the rest of the week.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the picture is similar. In this regard, one should focus on the nearest interim level of $0.10. Until the rate is below that mark, traders may expect a further drop of DOGE.

DOGE is trading at $0.09529 at press time.

#Dogecoin Price Prediction
