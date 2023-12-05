Advertisement
DOGE Price Analysis for December 5

Denys Serhiichuk
Can price of DOGE follow rise of Bitcoin (BTC)?
Tue, 12/05/2023 - 15:10
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The growth has stopped on the cryptocurrency market, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has risen by almost 2% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of DOGE has made a false breakout of the local support level of $0.08751. Currently, one should focus on the daily bar closure.

If it happens far from that mark, there is a chance to see an upward move to the $0.090 area.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, buyers could not keep the rise going after yesterday's bullish bar. In this case, a further rise is possible only if buyers restore the rate to the resistance of $0.09260 and fix above it.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, it is too early to think about far off predictions as many days remain until the bar closes. However, if it happens near the $0.095 level and with no long wick, traders may expect a blast to the vital zone of $0.10 soon.

DOGE is trading at $0.08932 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

