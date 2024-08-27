DOGE Prediction for August 27

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Buyers are still unable to seize the initiative, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has dropped by 3.11% over the past day.

Image by TradingView

Despite today's fall, there are no reversal signals yet. The price of DOGE is coming back to the local support level of $0.1035.

If it breaks out, the correction may continue to the $0.1010-$0.1020 zone soon.

Image by TradingView

A bearish picture can also be seen on the daily time frame. If the candle closes around the current prices or below, there is a chance to see a test of the vital area of $0.10 within the next few days.

Image by TradingView

Bulls have failed to keep the growth going after the previous bullish bar closure. If the decline continues until the end of the week, traders may witness a test of the $0.09 mark.

DOGE is trading at $0.1033 at press time.