DOGE, BONK, Who Else? Top Meme Coins Outperform Market Today

Today, on Sept. 12, 2025, the cryptocurrency market is surging. Meme coins, normally the most volatile altcoins, are leading the way here. At the same time, the biggest cryptos are demonstrating anemic performance.

Dogecoin (DOGE) price in green as market recovers, BONK and PENGU follow

Meme cryptocurrencies are among the best performing assets in CoinGecko's Top 100 largest cryptos. Dogecoin (DOGE), the biggest meme crypto by market cap, saw its price add 6.3% in the last 24 hours.

Image by CoinGecko

Today, the Dogecoin (DOGE) price eclipsed the crucial level of $0.25. The upsurge expanded the rally, pushing weekly gains over 25% for Dogecoin (DOGE).

Bonk (BONK), another major community-driven cryptocurrency, added 7.7% overnight. The price of BONK reached $0.00002515 on surging trading volume.

Pudgy Penguins (PENGU), a meme coin associated with the eponymous NFTs collection, added 5.6% in 24 hours. With the PENGU price hitting $0.0356, the capitalization targets $650 million.

MemeCore (M), a new meme crypto, added 15% overnight, becoming the fastest-growing asset in the top 100. At the same time, the trading volume remains low. M's price reached an all-time high at $2.28 today.

Bitcoin (BTC), BNB, XRP lagging

PUMP, a core native cryptocurrency of Solana's largest no-code meme coin launcher, is also among the best performers. The PUMP price increased by 7.8% and reached $0.005921. PUMP market capitalization surged past $2 billion.

By contrast, the largest cryptocurrencies demonstrate apathy. Bitcoin (BTC), the first crypto, is up by 0.6%. The BTC price is struggling to hold above the crucial $115,000 level.

BNB and XRP are both up by 1%. Both crypto heavyweights managed to protect crucial levels; BNB stabilized over $900, while XRP stays above $3.

Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL) performed better. The second cryptocurrency added 2.8% and reached $4,359, while Solana (SOL) expanded its rally over $239 on growing trading volume.