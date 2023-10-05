DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for October 5

The market is trading sideways as the rates of some coins are rising, while others are falling.
DOGE/USD
The price of DOGE has risen by 0.17% over the previous 24 hours.
Despite today's slight rise, the rate of DOGE is looking bearish on the daily chart. The price is on its way to testing the interim level of $0.06.
If the breakout of it happens, there is a high probability of seeing a test of the support of $0.0556 soon.
DOGE is trading at $0.06095 at press time.
SHIB/USD
Unlike DOGE, the rate of SHIB has declined by 0.33% since yesterday.
From the technical point of view, the rate of SHIB is trading similarly to DOGE as the price is coming back to the support level. If the daily bar closes near $0.000007, the accumulated energy might be enough for a more profound drop to the $0.00000650 zone.
SHIB is trading at $0.00000718 at press time.