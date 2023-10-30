Advertisement
Original U.Today article

DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for October 30

article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Which meme coins are likely to grow soon?
Mon, 10/30/2023 - 15:32
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The new week has started with an upward move on the cryptocurrency market.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The price of DOGE has increased by 1.31% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the price of DOGE is looking bullish as the bar is about to close above yesterday's peak. 

If that happens, an ongoing rise may continue, which can lead to a test of the next resistance level of $0.07516 this week.

DOGE is trading at $0.07 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB is less of a gainer than DOGE, going up by 0.50%.

Image by TradingView

The rate of SHIB remains in the bullish zone as the rate keeps trading above the level of $0.00000779. However, if buyers want to hold the initiative, they need to return the price to the zone of $0.00000850. Only in that case, one can expect further midterm growth.

SHIB is trading at $0.000008 at press time.

#Dogecoin Price Prediction #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
About the author
article image
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

