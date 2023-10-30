DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for October 30

Original U.Today article

Which meme coins are likely to grow soon?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The new week has started with an upward move on the cryptocurrency market.

Advertisement

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The price of DOGE has increased by 1.31% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the price of DOGE is looking bullish as the bar is about to close above yesterday's peak.

If that happens, an ongoing rise may continue, which can lead to a test of the next resistance level of $0.07516 this week.

DOGE is trading at $0.07 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB is less of a gainer than DOGE, going up by 0.50%.

Image by TradingView

The rate of SHIB remains in the bullish zone as the rate keeps trading above the level of $0.00000779. However, if buyers want to hold the initiative, they need to return the price to the zone of $0.00000850. Only in that case, one can expect further midterm growth.

SHIB is trading at $0.000008 at press time.