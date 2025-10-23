DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for October 23

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market is mainly green today, however, there are some exceptions to the rule, according to CoinStats.

Top coins by CoinStats

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has risen by 1.15% over the past day.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the price of DOGE is far from support and resistance levels. In this case, one should focus on the nearest zone of $0.20.

If its breakout occurs and the bar closes above it, the upward move is likely to continue to $0.2183.

DOGE is trading at $0.1948 at press time.

SHIB/USD

The price of SHIB has gone up by 1.4% over the past 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

From the technical point of view, the rate of SHIB remains under sellers' pressure as the price has not bounced off far from the support of $0.00000956. If its breakout happens, traders may expect a further correction to the $0.000009 range.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001005 at press time.