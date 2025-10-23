AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for October 23

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Thu, 23/10/2025 - 15:36
    Can the prices of DOGE and SHIB keep rising until the end of the week?
    Advertisement
    DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for October 23
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The market is mainly green today, however, there are some exceptions to the rule, according to CoinStats.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Top coins by CoinStats

    DOGE/USD

    The rate of DOGE has risen by 1.15% over the past day.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the daily chart, the price of DOGE is far from support and resistance levels. In this case, one should focus on the nearest zone of $0.20. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 10/23/2025 - 15:18
    BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for October 23
    ByDenys Serhiichuk

    If its breakout occurs and the bar closes above it, the upward move is likely to continue to $0.2183.

    DOGE is trading at $0.1948 at press time.

    SHIB/USD

    The price of SHIB has gone up by 1.4% over the past 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the technical point of view, the rate of SHIB remains under sellers' pressure as the price has not bounced off far from the support of $0.00000956. If its breakout happens, traders may expect a further correction to the $0.000009 range.

    SHIB is trading at $0.00001005 at press time.

    #Dogecoin Price Prediction #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Oct 23, 2025 - 21:15
    CZ Reveals Real Reason Tokenized Gold Has Not Taken Off
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Oct 23, 2025 - 15:33
    Ripple's RLUSD Dethrones Optimism as Market Cap Tops $898 Million
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Roba Shatters Closed Systems: The People's Robotics Platform Launches To Dominate $218b Industry
    Aster Unveils Rocket Launch: A Gateway to Early-Stage Crypto Projects and Trading Rewards
    Monexis Announces Its Expansion, Offering Personalized Systems for Smarter and More Informed Investing
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Oct 23, 2025 - 21:15
    CZ Reveals Real Reason Tokenized Gold Has Not Taken Off
    Alex Dovbnya
    Price Analysis
    Oct 23, 2025 - 15:36
    DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for October 23
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 23, 2025 - 15:33
    Ripple's RLUSD Dethrones Optimism as Market Cap Tops $898 Million
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all