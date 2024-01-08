DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for January 8

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Most of the coins are falling today; however, the top ones are exceptions to this rule.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has declined by 2.22% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the price of DOGE has made a false breakout of the support level.

If the candle closes near the $0.08 zone, buyers have the chance to get back in the game, which might lead to a further rise to the $0.085 zone.

DOGE is trading at $0.0788 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB is more of a loser than DOGE as its rate has decreased by almost 4% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

From the technical point of view, SHIB is looking worse than DOGE as it is far from the key levels. In this case, ongoing sideways trading in the area of $0.000009-$0.00000950 is the more likely scenario for the next few days.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000921 at press time.