DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for August 13

On the last day of the week, the cryptocurrency market is trading neutrally.
Top coins by CoinMarketCap
DOGE/USD
The rate of DOGE has declined by 1% since yesterday. Over the last week, the price has risen by 1.26%.
Image by TradingView
On the daily chart, today's slight fall has not affected the overall technical position of DOGE. In addition, the falling volume confirms that any sharp moves are unlikely to happen soon.
In this case, sideways trading in the area of $0.075-$0.077 is the more likely scenario for the next few days.
DOGE is trading at $0.07608 at press time.
SHIB/USD
SHIB has lost more than DOGE, going down by 2.41%.
Image by TradingView
Despite today's fall, the rate of SHIB is looking more bullish than bearish as the price has been rising for the past few days. At the moment, one can expect consolidation in the range of $0.000010-$0.000011 so the meme coin could get more energy for a further move.
SHIB is trading at $0.00001048 at press time.