DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for August 13

Sun, 08/13/2023 - 14:58
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
How big is chance to see DOGE and SHIB rise soon?
DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for August 13
On the last day of the week, the cryptocurrency market is trading neutrally.

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has declined by 1% since yesterday. Over the last week, the price has risen by 1.26%.

DOGE/USD chart by Trading View

On the daily chart, today's slight fall has not affected the overall technical position of DOGE. In addition, the falling volume confirms that any sharp moves are unlikely to happen soon.

In this case, sideways trading in the area of $0.075-$0.077 is the more likely scenario for the next few days.

DOGE is trading at $0.07608 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB has lost more than DOGE, going down by 2.41%.

SHIB/USD chart by Trading View

Despite today's fall, the rate of SHIB is looking more bullish than bearish as the price has been rising for the past few days. At the moment, one can expect consolidation in the range of $0.000010-$0.000011 so the meme coin could get more energy for a further move.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001048 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

