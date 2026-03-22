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    Do Not Let Your AI Burn Your XRP: Critical Warning for XRP Ledger Users Issued by Top Contributor

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Sun, 22/03/2026 - 13:24
    Top XRPL contributor Vet has issued a critical warning after users "burned" over $2,000 in fees. Discover how "vibe coding" and unchecked AI scripts are triggering massive XRP losses.
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    Do Not Let Your AI Burn Your XRP: Critical Warning for XRP Ledger Users Issued by Top Contributor
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

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    Within the XRP Ledger (XRPL) blockchain community, an incident is being actively discussed that has become a serious warning for all crypto enthusiasts. A well-known analyst and network contributor under the nickname Vet reported a series of anomalous transactions in which users lost significant amounts due to basic coding errors.

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    Over the past 48 hours, one XRPL user made four payments in which they collectively “burned” more than $2,000 on fees alone. Screenshots show that the cost of individual transactions reached as high as 690 XRP, which is hundreds of thousands of times higher than the standard transaction cost on this network.

    Why is this happening in 2026?

    Experts link the spike in such errors to the growing trend of “vibe coding” — creating scripts and applications using AI tools.

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    Article image
    Example of XRPL Transaction with High Fee, Source: Vet

    “AI is only as good as your ability to control it and verify its output,” Vet warns. The main issue is that beginner developers or regular users trust neural networks to write scripts without checking the transaction-processing logic.

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    As a result:

    • Scripts generate complex requests that overload public infrastructure.
    • Spam activity emerges when transactions are sent in loops with incorrect parameters.
    • Due to coding errors, the system automatically sets inflated fees to push the payment through, leading to instant loss of funds.

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    XRP Ledger has always been known for its low fees and high speed, but this case proves that the network’s technical excellence does not protect against human error.

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    Tip of the day: If you use AI to automate crypto wallets or write trading bots, always test code on testnets and set strict limits on the maximum fee size.

    #XRP #XRPL #XRP News #AI
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