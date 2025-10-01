'Depression Ahead?': 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Kiyosaki Slams Bitcoin Critic Warren Buffett

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Robert Kiyosaki, the bestselling author of "Rich Dad Poor Dad," launched a fresh attack on Warren Buffett after the billionaire investor made a rare case for gold and silver. Kiyosaki says Buffett’s change in attitude should be seen as a warning, and he has even hinted that a depression could be on the horizon.

For decades, Buffett mocked precious metals as "dead weight." In his view, unlike farmland or businesses that can generate profits, gold does not earn income or create anything useful.

This is why Buffett’s recent praise of gold and silver is so surprising. Kiyosaki believes the shift is so dramatic that it signals serious problems brewing in stocks and bonds.

And even though he said Buffett’s words make him "want to vomit," they also make it clear that investors should not ignore the signs.

Instead of trusting the traditional system, Kiyosaki argues that it is time to hold defensive assets. For him, that means not only gold and silver but also Bitcoin and Ethereum, which he considers essential hedges for the future.

Bottom line

This clash reveals two very different approaches to interpreting the market. Despite his reputation, the "Oracle of Omaha" is moving toward assets he once dismissed. Kiyosaki, true to form, takes this as proof that the old rules no longer apply.

For everyday investors, the message is clear: when even Buffett starts praising gold, a big change may be on the horizon.