DeFiChain (DFI) Token Listed on Gate.io Cryptocurrency Exchange

With listing on yet another large exchange, DFI tokens gain more exposure and attention from investors

DeFiChain, the leading blockchain on the Bitcoin network designed for bringing decentralized financial applications and services to everyone using the world's biggest blockchain, is getting ready for DFI token listing on Gate.io.

Gate.io is a veteran of the cryptocurrency and digital assets industry and supports the trading of the most cryptocurrencies. The ERC-20 version of the DFI token will start trading on Gate.io at 10 a.m. UTC on Sept. 26. The first trading pairs will be against USDT, and DFI-BTC pairs will be delivered later.

What is DeFiChain?



Learn how DeFiChain can change the way you think about the future of #Finance.

Featuring #Bitcoin, #Ethereum, #Doge, Liquidity Mining and Decentralized Assets, working together to enable high returns & easy access to financial marketshttps://t.co/tDcGH67637 — DeFiChain (@defichain) February 10, 2022

By purchasing tokens on Gate.io, users will be able to transfer DFI to any compatible wallet and enter the DeFiChain ecosystem. DFI can also be traded on prominent crypto exchanges like Huobi, Kucoin, Bittrex and Hotbit. With new listings, DeFiChain fuels the adoption of DFI token and helps new investors to enter the world of native decentralized finance.

The vast DeFiChain ecosystem allows DFI holders to provide liquidity in multiple pools, staking for blockchain consensus and security, borrowing stock tokens and receiving various rewards.

Ads

DeFiChain is the only blockchain to offer decentralized assets on the Bitcoin network, which is why it constantly aims at providing its users with more flexibility and showing them all the advantages of decentralization. Tokenized stocks and ETFs are among them.

With the help of dTokens, users can get exposure to various financial investment instruments that are usually unavailable in the blockchain field. In the DeFiChain ecosystem, it is possible to buy and hold DeFi versions of popular unrelated-to-crypto-industry assets without leaving the world of decentralized finance.

DeFiChain codebase has been developed in an open-source manner, and the project remains enthusiastic about bringing more individuals and projects into the blockchain field.