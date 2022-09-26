DeFiChain (DFI) Token Listed on Gate.io Cryptocurrency Exchange

Mon, 09/26/2022 - 10:00
article image
Arman Shirinyan
With listing on yet another large exchange, DFI tokens gain more exposure and attention from investors
Cover image via www.freepik.com
DeFiChain, the leading blockchain on the Bitcoin network designed for bringing decentralized financial applications and services to everyone using the world's biggest blockchain, is getting ready for DFI token listing on Gate.io.

Gate.io is a veteran of the cryptocurrency and digital assets industry and supports the trading of the most cryptocurrencies. The ERC-20 version of the DFI token will start trading on Gate.io at 10 a.m. UTC on Sept. 26. The first trading pairs will be against USDT, and DFI-BTC pairs will be delivered later.

By purchasing tokens on Gate.io, users will be able to transfer DFI to any compatible wallet and enter the DeFiChain ecosystem. DFI can also be traded on prominent crypto exchanges like Huobi, Kucoin, Bittrex and Hotbit. With new listings, DeFiChain fuels the adoption of DFI token and helps new investors to enter the world of native decentralized finance.

The vast DeFiChain ecosystem allows DFI holders to provide liquidity in multiple pools, staking for blockchain consensus and security, borrowing stock tokens and receiving various rewards.

DeFiChain is the only blockchain to offer decentralized assets on the Bitcoin network, which is why it constantly aims at providing its users with more flexibility and showing them all the advantages of decentralization. Tokenized stocks and ETFs are among them.

With the help of dTokens, users can get exposure to various financial investment instruments that are usually unavailable in the blockchain field. In the DeFiChain ecosystem, it is possible to buy and hold DeFi versions of popular unrelated-to-crypto-industry assets without leaving the world of decentralized finance.

DeFiChain codebase has been developed in an open-source manner, and the project remains enthusiastic about bringing more individuals and projects into the blockchain field.

article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

