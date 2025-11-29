Crypto Not in Nanny State Any Longer, Here Is What Changed: CryptoQuant CEO's Take

Advertisement

As the cryptocurrency segment is getting more and more mature, priorities are moving from short-term to long-term investments. As a result, the focus should only be on projects bringing real value in the long run, CryptoQuant CEO Ki Young Ju says.

Crypto has outgrown "nanny state," here is how focus is shifting: CryptoQuant CEO

The altcoin segment survived the many-year regulatory hostility, and crypto is now out of its "nanny state." That is why we are amid a major paradigm shift right now, Ki Young Ju, a renowned crypto analyst and the CEO of CryptoQuant, has shared with his 424,000 X followers.

After years of regulatory crackdown, only projects with a long-term vision and mission are here. That is exactly what investors should be focused on, prioritizing platforms that create lasting value and playing the long-term game, Ki Young Ju adds.

Instead of a short-term, aggressive speculation tool, cryptocurrency — in particular, altcoins — has become a sphere of value investing.

As covered by U.Today previously, a recent theory about Bitcoin's (BTC) whale-driven sell-off by long-term holders (LTH) appeared to be a hoax.

Strategic cryptocurrency believers are not selling despite the market uncertainty dominating in Q4, 2025, and the anticipations of a close peak.

Corporation adoption erases market cycles

Cryptocurrencies evolving from speculative assets to long-term investing vehicles are one of the most discussed narratives in 2025. As retail is not dominating here any longer, the scheme of four-year cycles might not be relevant as well.

With holders outnumbering traders and liquidity providers, the major focus of cryptocurrency projects — in fundraising and their business models as a whole — should be on institutions.

Since their launch in January 2024, spot Bitcoin (BTC) ETFs accumulated $162 billion in AUM at the peak, which was registered last October. For Ethereum spot ETFs, this number hit $29 billion.

As such, just two ETF classes control the equivalent of $200 billion in liquidity, which is yet another signal of a shift, moving from retail to institutions.