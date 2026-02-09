Crypto Market Review: XRP's $991 Million Bounce, Ethereum (ETH) Back in Green Zone, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Only Looking Up

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Following weeks of consistent selling pressure, XRP has made a significant comeback, with major exchanges seeing a spike in trading activity as buyers returned to the market. In the most recent move, bounce-related trading volume of almost $991 million was recorded across leading venues, including Binance, suggesting that risk appetite is temporarily returning.

As sellers maintained momentum, the asset had been trading inside a consistent downward channel, repeatedly failing to reclaim important moving averages. Every rally attempt in the last few weeks was swiftly sold off, driving XRP closer to oversold territory and eroding trust among institutional and retail investors.

However, buyers are aggressively entering close to support zones and causing a sharp reaction move, as evidenced by the recent price action. During the bounce, volume spikes are especially crucial. Without volume, a recovery usually wanes quickly, but the nearly billion-dollar spike indicates that a sizable amount of capital was used to counteract sell pressure.

Because of this, XRP has been able to recover short-term levels that served as breakdown points in the past, allowing traders to reevaluate their positions. The temporary exhaustion of sellers is also indicated by momentum indicators. After being severely oversold, RSI readings are now curling upward, which is usually an indication that downside pressure is abating and that short-term recovery efforts can proceed.

Simultaneously, the move gains credibility as futures and spot flows indicate renewed buying interest rather than brief covering. But caution is still necessary. Since weekend liquidity conditions frequently amplify price fluctuations, the true test will come when full market participation resumes. A fresh wave of selling pressure at the start of Monday trading could quickly deflate the bounce and push XRP back toward its most recent lows.

Ethereum's key move

A vicious sell-off that nearly caused Ethereum to drop below the psychological $2,000 mark has allowed the cryptocurrency to regain important ground. Now that buyers have stepped in forcefully, ETH has returned to what traders refer to as the green zone, stabilizing above $2,000 and suggesting that the short-term panic may be abating.

The recent upswing follows a stretch of unrelenting downward pressure that saw Ethereum move through several support levels as market panic and liquidations took over. As soon as selling momentum slowed, even modest buying activity was sufficient to set off a dramatic recovery bounce, and oversold conditions quickly developed. In addition to covering shorts, buyers may have been actively accumulating at discounted prices, as evidenced by the spike in trading volume that accompanied the move.

Ethereum still has a lot of obstacles to overcome technically. Since key moving averages are still above current price levels, ETH is still part of a larger corrective trend. The asset must stabilize above $2,000 and then regain areas near $2,300 to $2,500, where earlier support became resistance during the sell-off, in order for the recovery to continue.

In the future, there is a genuine chance that the market will continue to recover if sentiment improves generally and Bitcoin avoids another decline. The foundations of Ethereum's ecosystem are still solid, and long-term support is still provided by the demand for network usage, staking and layer-2 adoption.

But there is still a chance of a bull trap, particularly if early-week trading results in fresh selling pressure. Ethereum may quickly regain confidence if it can hold its current levels and progressively rise, which would enable the asset to regain momentum toward earlier consolidation ranges. Failure to protect the $2,000 region once more, however, might trigger a fresh selling wave and push ETH into further correction zones.

Shiba Inu pushes through

The Relative Strength Index has plunged to extremely low levels following a prolonged period of decline, marking one of Shiba Inu's most technically oversold conditions in recent memory. After months of constant selling pressure, SHIB has now reached levels where it looks like the downside momentum has been greatly depleted, potentially signaling a period of recovery.

The recent decline completed a consistent downward trend that had been developing since late last year by pushing SHIB through several support zones. But along with the most recent decline, there was a notable increase in volume and an RSI reading that was near its lowest points ever. These circumstances usually indicate capitulation, as sellers run out of fuel and weaker hands leave positions, frequently opening the door for a relief rally.

Technically, SHIB is still below important moving averages, indicating that the overall trend is still negative. However, markets seldom follow a straight line. Even light buying pressure can lead to aggressive short-covering and speculative inflows when an asset reaches this oversold level, which can cause steep upward corrections.

SHIB could recover toward previously broken support zones if it settles around its current levels. Regaining adjacent resistance created during the previous consolidation phase would be the first difficulty. Pushing over those thresholds could pave the way for more forceful remedial action.

But caution is still required. An immediate recovery is not guaranteed by oversold conditions, particularly if sentiment on the cryptocurrency market as a whole declines once more. Even with improving technical signals, a fresh decline in Bitcoin or Ethereum could easily push SHIB lower.

However, the way the market is currently positioned indicates that the downside risk is getting less severe than it was in prior weeks. If risk management is practiced, this environment frequently offers traders and speculators alluring short-term opportunities.