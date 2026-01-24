Crypto Market Review: Shiba Inu's (SHIB) Back in Business, Ethereum (ETH) Must Decide, XRP Locked in on $2

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

For the first time in a long time, the chart is beginning to appear positive rather than completely depressing, and Shiba Inu is gradually emerging from the hole it has been in for months. Meanwhile, we cannot afford to overlook the technical crossroads that Ethereum and XRP are currently at.

Shiba Inu gains strength

After a protracted decline, SHIB is stabilizing around a local support zone, and price action indicates that the asset is trying to restore some sort of market structure rather than continuing a straight bleed.

Technically speaking, SHIB is currently trading within a tightening range and has ceased printing aggressive lower lows. Sellers are losing steam, as evidenced by the recent recovery from the local bottom and the emergence of a rising support line. This indicates that the bearish phase is no longer dominant, but it does not imply that the market has suddenly turned bullish. SHIB is no longer in free fall, to put it simply.

The volume behavior supports that viewpoint. Bearish volume has decreased during pullbacks, indicating a noticeable slowdown in selling pressure. That typically indicates tiredness rather than confidence on the part of sellers. Buyers are constantly intervening to protect the current range — even though they are not hostile.

When an asset moves from distribution to accumulation, this kind of price-volume relationship frequently emerges. Additionally, momentum indicators lend credence to the notion that SHIB is resuming operations. RSI is holding in a neutral zone after recovering from oversold territory, indicating balance as opposed to panic.

Short-term averages are starting to level out, which is necessary for any long-term recovery even though SHIB is still trading below significant long-term moving averages. Now, the most important thing is to follow through. The narrative shifts from dead meme coin to early recovery play if SHIB holds above current support and progressively moves toward regaining important resistance levels.

Ethereum's time to move

Investors cannot afford to overlook the technical crossroads that Ethereum is currently at. ETH is currently trading in a small area, where the next move will probably determine its medium-term direction following months of erratic price action and unsuccessful attempts at recovery.

The asset is far from regaining a convincing bullish structure, but it is also no longer in free fall. In terms of price, Ethereum is still having trouble staying below significant moving averages. Every attempt at a rally has stalled close to significant resistance areas, and then there has been fresh selling pressure.

This is not a sign of strength but rather hesitation. While sellers continue to be active on every price increase, buyers are present but unwilling to pursue higher prices. This dynamic produces the kind of compression that typically comes before decisive action. ETH is trying to create higher lows, which is positive on paper, according to the larger structure.

These attempts, however, are taking place in the context of a long-term downward trend. Any upward movement on Ethereum runs the risk of becoming another lower high, as long as it stays capped below significant resistance levels. Because a clean breakout could lead to a trend reversal and a rejection would probably reopen the door for deeper downside, the current zone is crucial.

Trading activity increases during sell-offs but decreases during rebounds, indicating that conviction is still on the bearish side. The same indecision can be seen on momentum indicators. The RSI is not exhibiting strong accumulation or exhaustion; instead, it is hovering in neutral territory.

When a market is waiting for a catalyst rather than responding to one, this ambiguity is frequently observed. Maintaining current support could help ETH stabilize and draw more demand, particularly if overall market conditions get better. If this is not done, it will be confirmed that the recent strength was merely a brief reprieve within a broader decline.

XRP not ready to break

As price action stays fixed at $2, XRP is once again putting investors' patience to the test. This area has become a technical and psychological battlefield, as numerous attempts to push higher have failed. Even though XRP has avoided a more severe collapse, the asset is still in a state of uncertainty due to its incapacity to make a strong move above $2.

Technically speaking, $2 functions as both support and resistance based on momentum. There has been selling pressure on every rise to higher levels, indicating that market players are still wary. Near this range, buyers are entering the market, but not with enough vigor to force a clear breakout.

Because of this, XRP keeps moving sideways, which reduces volatility and postpones making a directional decision. The larger structure suggests a possible double bottom formation despite this reluctance. Price has repeatedly tested the same lower zone without decisively declining, which frequently indicates seller fatigue.

The foundation for a reversal may be set if XRP is able to maintain this region and create higher lows. Confirmation is what makes a double bottom significant. The market's wait-and-see attitude is reinforced by volume behavior. Rebounds lack follow-through, but selling spikes continue to occur during downward movements.

A persistent rise above $2 would probably swiftly alter perception and confirm the double bottom theory, paving the way for a more extensive rebound.