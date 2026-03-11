Crypto Market Review: Shiba Inu (SHIB) Resurrects With 8% Spike, Major XRP Trend Test Inbound, Bitcoin (BTC) Crosses $70,000 for Good

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

While the broader market structure remains cautious, the sudden spike demonstrates that buyers are still willing to step in aggressively when prices fall too far.

Shiba Inu has posted a sharp rebound after a prolonged period of weakness, with the token gaining roughly 8% in a short burst of buying activity. The move pushed SHIB back toward the $0.0000058 region, interrupting what had been a persistent downtrend for much of the past several months.

Shiba Inu pushing through

The rally came after SHIB approached a local support zone near $0.0000055, where the asset had been consolidating following several failed attempts to recover earlier in the year. Once this level held, a quick wave of buying pressure emerged, producing a strong green daily candle and lifting the price noticeably higher.

From a technical standpoint, the move resembles a short-term relief bounce after heavy selling pressure. Shiba Inu has spent most of the recent months trading below key trend indicators, with the 50-day and longer-term moving averages acting as consistent resistance.

However, the speed of the rebound highlights how quickly sentiment can change in highly speculative assets. When markets reach oversold conditions, even modest buying pressure can produce sharp upward movements. The latest spike appears to be driven by that kind of dynamic rather than a confirmed structural reversal.

Momentum indicators also show signs of recovery. Relative strength has begun moving higher from lower levels, suggesting that the intensity of selling pressure may be fading. Combined with the strong daily candle, this provides short-term support for the idea that SHIB may continue stabilizing in the near term.

XRP back in the game

XRP is beginning to show signs of stabilization after months of persistent selling pressure, but the market is approaching a critical technical moment. The asset has recently climbed back toward the $1.40 region, posting a modest rebound after spending several weeks consolidating near local lows. While this recovery is not yet strong enough to confirm a full trend reversal, the price structure suggests that the market is preparing for an important test.

For most of the past year, XRP has been trading in a clear downtrend. Lower highs, declining moving averages and repeated breakdowns have defined the market structure. Each attempt to push higher has been capped by overhead resistance, preventing any sustained bullish momentum from developing.

XRP switches to bull mode

Recently, however, the chart has begun to shift slightly. XRP has started forming higher lows, supported by a rising trend line that has developed beneath the price. This indicates that buyers are gradually stepping in at increasingly higher levels. The move is still subtle, but it shows that the pace of the decline is slowing and that the market may be transitioning into a stabilization phase.

The next major obstacle sits directly ahead: the 26-day exponential moving average. This indicator has consistently acted as dynamic resistance during the downtrend, rejecting multiple recovery attempts. As XRP approaches this level again, the market is heading toward one of the most important technical tests in recent weeks.

If the price manages to break and hold above the 26 EMA, it would signal that short-term momentum is shifting in favor of buyers. Such a breakout could open the door for a stronger move toward higher resistance zones and potentially trigger renewed interest from traders who have been waiting for confirmation of a trend change.

However, failure at this level would reinforce the broader bearish structure. Another rejection from the 26 EMA could push XRP back toward its recent support levels, extending the consolidation phase.

Bitcoin pushing through

Bitcoin has once again moved above the $70,000 level, marking one of the most important developments in its recent price action. After weeks of volatility and a prolonged correction, the market has managed to reclaim a key psychological and technical threshold.

The move signals that buyers are still willing to defend higher price zones, and it places Bitcoin in a position where a broader trend reversal could begin to take shape.

Over the past several months Bitcoin has struggled with a steady decline after failing to maintain its previous highs. The chart structure had been defined by falling resistance levels and repeated breakdowns from consolidation patterns.

Each rally attempt faced pressure from overhead resistance and declining moving averages, which kept the market in a corrective phase.

The recent push above $70,000 changes the tone of the market. This level has acted as a major pivot point throughout past trading cycles, often determining whether Bitcoin trades in recovery mode or continues sliding lower. Reclaiming it suggests that the market may be attempting to rebuild bullish momentum.

Technically, Bitcoin has also begun forming a short-term ascending support structure, producing slightly higher lows during recent sessions. This indicates that demand is gradually returning, with buyers stepping in during dips rather than waiting for deeper corrections.

Because of this, the move above $70,000 may not immediately translate into a smooth rally. The market is still digesting the effects of the earlier decline, and volatility is likely to remain elevated. Short-term pullbacks and renewed tests of support remain possible while traders determine whether the current move has enough strength behind it.