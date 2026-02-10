Crypto Market Review: Shiba Inu (SHIB) out of Hell, Moment Ethereum (ETH) Investors Have Waited For, Dogecoin (DOGE) Zero Added

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

After experiencing one of the most severe downtrends in recent months, Shiba Inu looks to be stabilizing. After a long run of consistent lower highs and lower lows, SHIB saw a severe sell-off that drove the token well below important moving averages and broke a number of previously trusted support zones. Many on the market were taken aback by the size and duration of the decline, which left sentiment extremely pessimistic.

But based on recent price action, it looks like the worst part of the decline might be coming to an end. SHIB attracted buyers quickly after collapsing into new local lows, resulting in a robust rebound and indications that demand was returning at a discount. Recent candles suggest that selling pressure is waning and that the price is starting to stabilize rather than accelerate lower, even though the overall trend is still leaning downward.

The possible emergence of a double-bottom pattern is an important technical development to keep an eye on. When the price recently returned to the same support area that had previously caused a bounce, buyers once more intervened forcefully.

The pattern may confirm a double bottom, which is frequently seen as a reversal signal marking the change from panic-selling to accumulation, if this zone holds and SHIB is able to generate upward momentum from here. Additionally, volume spikes around recent lows suggest that weaker hands may have left, giving longer-term players a chance to start positioning.

Advertisement

However, SHIB continues to encounter overhead resistance, such as moving averages that once provided support but are now acting as obstacles to the market's recovery. A persistent rise above these levels would bolster the argument for a more extensive recovery. Shiba Inu seems to have recovered from the most agonizing aspect of their recent collapse as of right now.

Ethereum is back

After a long decline, Ethereum has now reached a technical crossroads that many investors had been expecting. ETH finally exhibits relief as momentum indicators start to level off following weeks of nonstop selling pressure. In the meantime, price action has recovered above the psychologically significant $2,000 mark after momentarily plummeting below it during the most recent market flush.

While a trend reversal is not always indicated by this recovery, it does mark a turning point at which the market must determine whether Ethereum can recover or carry on with its wider decline.

Advertisement

With the current configuration, ETH is at a pivotal moment. After a swift liquidation event that destroyed leveraged positions and drove many late buyers out of the market, buyers are trying to build support. But prudence is still necessary.

Ethereum is still trading below significant long-term moving averages, and the overall trend structure is still pointing downward. Recovery attempts are frequently hampered by these technical obstacles, particularly when overall market sentiment is still shaky.

Furthermore, after sharp sell-offs, rebounds usually fall flat as sellers use strength to get out of their positions. Investors awaiting stabilization may find hope in the move out of oversold conditions and the return above $2,000, but there is still a chance that this bounce will only last a short while. Ethereum might find it difficult to break out of its downward trend in the absence of consistent buying pressure and confirmation in the form of higher highs and stronger volume.

Dogecoin's valuation plunge

With price action declining sufficiently to essentially add another zero to its valuation, Dogecoin has entered yet another agonizing phase for holders. Following months of consistent decline, DOGE has now dropped back toward the $0.09 region, wiping out most of the gains made during earlier rallies and hitting price levels not seen since earlier accumulation phases.

There is a noticeable and enduring downward trend in the overall structure. The chart has mostly shown lower highs and lower lows, with descending moving averages capping numerous attempts at recovery and pushing the price further downward. Every rally has been sold into, demonstrating that sellers continue to hold sway and that buyer confidence is still low.

The price dropped below the psychologically significant $0.10 mark in recent sessions as Dogecoin broke through another support zone, speeding up losses. The move essentially added a zero, serving as a reminder to traders of how easily meme-driven assets can turn around once speculative demand wanes. Volume spikes during the decline imply that the most recent leg down was influenced by panic-selling and forced exits.

Additionally, momentum indicators point to DOGE moving into oversold territory, which may result in temporary relief bounces. These recoveries, however, frequently fall short unless they are accompanied by a more comprehensive market recovery and a resurgence of interest in riskier assets.

Whether or not buyers can defend current levels will determine much of what happens next. If Dogecoin stabilizes above the $0.09 zone, it may be able to try a relief rally back toward previous support areas close to $0.11-$0.12. But if this range is broken, it will allow for more investigation into the downside.