Crypto Market Review: Is XRP in Perfect Spot for $3 Run? Ethereum (ETH) $3,500 Blowup Is Ready, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Needs Rocket Fuel Now

Shiba Inu is technically alive, it lacks the energy to move in a meaningful way, leaving it trapped in a familiar and uncomfortable place. After months of consistent downward pressure, price action has compressed into a tight structure that gives the illusion of stability. Other assets are also being pressured, but might finally break through sooner rather than later.

Although this may appear to be stabilization on the surface, the fundamental issue is clear: SHIB currently lacks real volume to work with. SHIB remains capped below all of the major moving averages on the chart, with shorter-term averages continuing to reject the price on each minor bounce, while the 200-day trend line slopes downward and serves as a clear long-term resistance.

The recent formation carries the appearance of a shallow ascending structure, but such patterns are effectively meaningless without participation from the market. Technical setups are born out of liquidity, not hope, and that distinction matters here. The main problem is volume, or rather the absence of it.

Even mild buying pressure is unable to generate continuation because trading activity has largely dried up. This lack of engagement implies that, at current levels, neither larger players nor retail traders are prepared to commit meaningful capital. SHIB is essentially idle, not being accumulated with conviction, but also not being aggressively distributed.

The same stalemate is reflected in momentum indicators, which show no divergence, no stress and no urgency as the RSI continues to hover in neutral territory. This type of behavior typically suggests that the market is waiting for an external catalyst, such as an unexpected capital inflow or a broader market shift that forces reallocation into high-beta assets like SHIB.

For Shiba Inu to benefit, it must first build a significant amount of underlying energy. Rising volume, increased open interest and a renewed appetite for speculation would all serve as evidence of that shift. In the absence of these conditions, each attempt higher is likely to stall into resistance and drift back into the range, as any breakout without volume would almost certainly fail.

Ethereum needs more

At this point, Ethereum’s price appears uninteresting, but the underlying market data tells a different story.

Spot action remains limited below important resistance levels, yet futures and derivatives metrics are beginning to suggest an alternative picture beneath the surface. Usually, this type of divergence appears prior to expansion rather than following it.

The hesitation and repeated rejections around the $3,200-$3,300 range can largely be explained by the fact that ETH is still trading below the 200-day moving average. Based solely on the chart, this presents itself as a weak market. However, that perspective ignores what is happening behind the scenes.

Volume profiles and futures flows suggest that Ethereum is being discreetly accumulated rather than distributed. The most important signal comes from the futures market itself.

Even as prices have declined, open interest has continued to rise, indicating that new positions are being opened rather than existing ones being closed. Aggressive funding spikes do not accompany this growth, which implies that leverage is not excessively skewed.

This behavior points less toward gambling and more toward deliberate positioning. Rising futures flow without significant funding pressure often signals institutional or large-player involvement rather than retail speculation.

Every decline toward the $2,900-$3,000 range is being absorbed relatively quickly. While buyers are not aggressively overpowering sellers, demand remains present and responsive. Larger players typically prefer to increase exposure without forcing the price higher during accumulation phases, and this type of absorption behavior is common in those conditions.

XRP's chances to stay up

Even though recent price action has not been particularly exciting, XRP is in a strong position. Although the chart initially appears heavy and compressed, this is precisely what makes the current setup risky for short sellers and intriguing for anyone watching for a continuation move higher.

While the $2 level remains the psychological barrier most participants are focused on, it is structurally weaker than it appears. There is very little liquidity-based resistance above $2, meaning there won’t be much to slow momentum once the price breaks through with conviction. This area is largely empty space rather than a crowded sell zone, and the actual technical ceiling sits higher.

At the moment, XRP is trading below three important moving averages, which together form a compression zone rather than a hard rejection wall. What matters is that these moving averages are converging rather than expanding.

When price coils beneath clustered moving averages, it often precedes a volatility expansion. If this cluster is cleanly reclaimed, all three would quickly flip from resistance into dynamic support.

The most significant level on the chart is $2.29. This is where former support turned into resistance and where larger sellers previously stepped in. If XRP breaks above $2.29 and holds, the structure changes completely.

The downtrend sequence becomes invalid, and a relatively clean path toward $3 opens, as there is no meaningful historical congestion between those levels to absorb momentum.

This scenario is reinforced by volume behavior. Selling pressure has steadily declined, and repeated downside attempts have failed to gain traction. That suggests accumulation is quietly continuing while distribution is largely complete. This type of low-volume grinding often precedes abrupt directional shifts rather than prolonged stagnation.