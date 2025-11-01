AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    Crypto Market Prediction: Shiba Inu (SHIB) Is Not Looking Good, Ethereum (ETH) $4,000 Must Happen, Bitcoin (BTC) Bounces at $109,607

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Sat, 1/11/2025 - 0:01
    The market is experiencing poor conditions and the recovery is unlikely to commence during the weekend trading session
    Advertisement
    Crypto Market Prediction: Shiba Inu (SHIB) Is Not Looking Good, Ethereum (ETH) $4,000 Must Happen, Bitcoin (BTC) Bounces at $109,607
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    This week has seen a significant decline in XRP's on-chain activity, as evidenced by recent data showing that payment volume, a key measure of network utility, has dropped by almost 70%.

    XRP transfers between accounts have drastically decreased, according to metrics from over 700 million daily transactions at the beginning of October to about 230 million by the end of the month. Concerns regarding network demand and the general perception of Ripple’s ecosystem are brought up by this sharp decline in transactional flow.

    Article image
    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    The decrease in payment volume points to either a short-term slowdown in remittance or institutional activity, or a more widespread drop in organic usage as the token tries to recover its market share. XRPs on-chain metrics have historically experienced prolonged declines in tandem with periods of price stagnation, and the current situation appears to be no exception.

    HOT Stories
    Crypto Market Prediction: Shiba Inu (SHIB) Is Not Looking Good, Ethereum (ETH) $4,000 Must Happen, Bitcoin (BTC) Bounces at $109,607
    Crypto Market Prediction: Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Critical Condition? Ethereum (ETH) Bounce Must Happen, Bitcoin (BTC) Bounces Before $110,000
    Major Date for XRP Holders Revealed, Michael Saylor Reacts to Bitcoin (BTC) Price Crash, Cardano (ADA) Confirms Death Cross — Crypto News Digest
    Cardano Announces Major Security-Boosting Upgrade: Details

    Technically speaking, XRP is currently trading at about $2.49, just above short-term support but still below significant resistance levels indicated by the 100-day and 200-day  moving averages, which are respectively at about $2.78 and $2.81. The asset’s recent failure to hold above the trendline after attempting to break out of its descending wedge suggests that bearish sentiment is still present.

    Advertisement

    Momentum is still weak, as indicated by the RSI near 45, which shows a neutral position but leans slightly toward bearish territory. A noticeable slowdown in on-chain throughput, along with market skepticism regarding Ripple’s continuing regulatory environment, may limit XRP’s upside in the near future.

    The $2.40-$2.35 area is still important as short-term support for the time being; if it is lost, there may be another correction toward $2.10 or even lower if selling pressure increases. Regaining $2.80, with a verified breakout, on the other hand, would be the first indication of a recovery and a resurgence of network demand.

    Shiba Inu is not feeling good

    As the larger cryptocurrency market steadies, Shiba Inu is still having trouble, and is not showing any signs of improving. The token has once again dropped below important short-term support levels, which raises the possibility of additional declines.

    SHIB is still trapped in a long, descending channel that has dominated its price action for months, with its current price hovering around $0.0000099. The general trend is still bearish, despite short-term recoveries. Constant selling pressure is highlighted by the recent unsuccessful attempt to break above $0.0000105, a minor resistance line that is in line with the short-term ascending line.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 10/31/2025 - 14:35
    Seasoned Traders Exiting XRP
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    Even worse is the overall technical picture, which shows that SHIB is trading far below its 200-day and 100-day moving averages, which have both served as formidable resistance since September (roughly $0.0000128). Every time the token got close to these thresholds, sellers swiftly took back control and drove the price back down.

    At 41, the RSI shows no indications of bullish divergence and weak momentum. Additionally, volume has decreased in comparison to previous spikes, suggesting that market players are becoming disinterested, and that volatility is waning, which frequently signals the start of a subsequent decline.

    The next logical support is located close to $0.0000075, where buyers previously intervened during the previous sell-off, if SHIB is unable to hold above that level. Shiba Inu’s ecosystem has essentially slowed down, and on-chain data indicates that big holders haven’t accumulated much. There is little chance that the token will change its direction anytime soon, unless there is a catalyst or new demand.

    Ethereum loses $4,000

    Ethereum is currently trading just below the crucial $4,000 mark, which is both a technical and psychological barrier that may determine the course of the market’s future. Following weeks of oscillation, ETH is currently trading at about $3,850, demonstrating its tenacity in the face of numerous unsuccessful breakout attempts and enduring resistance pressure.

    Encircled by the 200-day and 100-day moving averages, the daily chart shows Ethereum’s continuous consolidation between $3,600 and $4,200. Throughout the year, these levels have served as both launch pads and rejection zones. ETH is currently holding onto support close to $3600, which has kept a more severe breakdown at bay thus far.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 10/31/2025 - 14:10
    Satoshi's $120 Billion Fortune Drops $5 Billion as Bitcoin Whitepaper Turns 17
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    Market caution persists, though, as any decline below this level could expose ETH to a retracement toward $3,400. Momentum measures like the RSI, which is circling 44, are neutral but bearish, indicating that purchasing power is still low. Volume has also decreased, suggesting that traders are unsure and are awaiting a signal.

    The crucial $4,000-$4,200 range would need to be reclaimed to signal that bulls are taking back control, and could pave the way for $4,500-$4,800, particularly if Bitcoin stays stable above $110,000. Ethereum’s weakness in comparison to Bitcoin, which has been a recurring theme throughout October, would be confirmed by further rejection around $4,000.

    When money moves into BTC and large-cap altcoins with greater momentum, ETH may stay range-bound or gradually decline. Investors should not panic, but rather exercise patience during this time. Although the structure is still in place, Ethereum must close above $4,000 with volume in order to return to a bullish outlook. Until that time comes, ETH is balancing between holding onto support and entering another corrective phase, which makes the $4,000 breakout crucial.

    #XRP #Ethereum #Shiba Inu
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    NewsCrypto Market ReviewPrice Analysis
    Nov 1, 2025 - 0:01
    Crypto Market Prediction: Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Critical Condition? Ethereum (ETH) Bounce Must Happen, Bitcoin (BTC) Bounces Before $110,000
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Oct 31, 2025 - 23:59
    XRP Fails Uptober Expectations With 11% Dip
    ByCaroline Amosun
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Anchor Mining Introduces Robust Bitcoin (BTC) Investment Path in Digital Wealth Segment
    ARCS 2.0: Pioneering Data Sovereignty Through Real-World Utility and Cultural Heritage
    The Most Anticipated BNB Launch of 2025: $BALZ Brings the Meme Migration Home
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News, Crypto Market Review, Price Analysis
    Nov 1, 2025 - 0:01
    Crypto Market Prediction: Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Critical Condition? Ethereum (ETH) Bounce Must Happen, Bitcoin (BTC) Bounces Before $110,000
    Alex Dovbnya
    News, Crypto Market Review, Price Analysis
    Nov 1, 2025 - 0:01
    Crypto Market Prediction: Shiba Inu (SHIB) Is Not Looking Good, Ethereum (ETH) $4,000 Must Happen, Bitcoin (BTC) Bounces at $109,607
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 31, 2025 - 23:59
    XRP Fails Uptober Expectations With 11% Dip
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all