Crypto Market Apathy Confirmed by Low Demand for Derivatives

By Alex Dovbnya
Tue, 17/02/2026 - 21:16
Institutional demand for Bitcoin leverage has plunged to a multi-year low.
Crypto Market Apathy Confirmed by Low Demand for Derivatives
The crypto market is currently suffering from a severe case of indifference, according to new data from the derivatives sector. 

David Lawant, a prominent market analyst, has pointed to the collapsing premiums in Bitcoin futures as definitive proof that speculative appetite has completely evaporated.

In a post on X, Lawant stressed the CME Bitcoin basis typically acts as a key gauge of institutional demand for leverage, noting that the "carry" trade has all but vanished.

"Where's the carry?"

The "basis" refers to the difference in price between a Bitcoin futures contract and the underlying spot market. In a healthy, bullish market, futures trade at a premium (contango) as traders pay up for leverage.

Currently, that premium is compressing rapidly.

"Where's the carry? CME BTC basis is a great gauge for market apathy rn," Lawant wrote. "Constant-maturity basis is compressing across the curve to levels not seen since Oct '23."

Worse than panic

The analysis offered by the expert shows that the market is currently displaying less demand for upside leverage than it did during some of the most chaotic market crashes of the last two years.

Traders are pricing in less demand for leverage now than they did during the "Liberation Day flush" of April 2025 and the "German/JPY unwind" of mid-2024.

This shows that the market has moved beyond fear and settled into deep apathy. Investors are not currently panic-selling, but they certainly aren't buying. This leaves the derivatives market with a "flatline" signal that hasn't been seen since the quiet accumulation phase of late 2023.

#Bitcoin News
