    Crypto Index ETF With XRP Exposure Goes Live

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Thu, 25/09/2025 - 14:43
    Hashdex's combo ETF has been launched under SEC's new generic listing standard
    Crypto Index ETF With XRP Exposure Goes Live
    Hashdex's cryptocurrency index ETF has now gone live, according to a Thursday report. 

    The product offers exposure to Ripple-linked XRP, Solana (SOL), Stellar (XLM), as well as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), the two leading cryptocurrencies. 

    This comes after Graysclale's GDLC was also launched last week. 

    Generic listing standard 

    The ETF has been greenlit under the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's new generic listing standard. 

    A "generic listing standard" is a rule that makes it possible for exchanges, such as the Nasdaq, to list ETFs automatically instead of going through several months of wrangling. 

    It is supposed to be a game-changer for crypto, given that such products tend to face long reviews and delays.

    As reported by U.Today, the new standard covers a slew of various cryptocurrencies that have CFTC-certified futures.

    A certain asset should also trade on a market that is part of the Intermarket Surveillance Group (ISG) in order to ensure proper surveillance. 

    Most importantly, a specific ETH should have at least 40% from an asset that already has an available ETF. Hence, "combo" ETFs that also contain more arcane altcoins can qualify for a debut without going through a formal approval process. 

    New listing standard 

    According to a recent report by Reuters, the U.S. market is on track to be flooded by cryptocurrency-related ETFs.

    The report says that the list of ETFs that will be approved in the near future includes spot Solana (SOL) and XRP ETFs. 

    #XRP News #ETF
