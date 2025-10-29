Crypto Exchange Coinstore Introduces CoinRay Mascot: What to Know

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Coinstore, a multi-product cryptocurrency exchange ecosystem, announces the creation of a brand-new platform mascot. CoinRay, a fictional character, symbolizes Coinstore's evolving into a one-stop Web3 ecosystem for newcomers and pros.

CoinRay mascot introduced by Coinstore ecosystem and partners

Coinstore , a global cryptocurrency exchange platform, introduces CoinRay as its new product mascot. This virtual character, blending futuristic tech with oceanic motifs, not only signals the start of Coinstore's comprehensive brand upgrade but also represents a bold experiment in "embodying" Web3 ecosystems — infusing the abstract world of blockchain with warmth, stories and relatability.

The introduction of CoinRay is supported by a number of Coinstore's long-term strategic partners, including the likes of Ethical Token (ETHI) and uTrade (uTT).

On Polygon, Ethical Token tokenizes real estate with ETHI, promoting ethical finance via transparent platforms for sustainability. uTrade's AI-driven system, with UTT and NFT profit-sharing, links TradFi and DeFi for smart trading. The partners contributed from concept to execution, embodying shared success.

CoinRay's design draws inspiration from the ocean's electric ray — a graceful yet powerful creature that can unleash bursts of light to illuminate the deep sea. Its deep blue body symbolizes the stability and trust of blockchain, while the pink outline represents the vitality and community connections of Web3.

The pink activation button signifies "one-click access to the future" in the Web3 journey. With expressive large eyes and data chart elements, it subtly reflects the platform's commitment to uncovering and exploring digital asset value, making trading more insightful. Coinstore remains true to its brand qualities of security, efficiency and cutting-edge innovation, all while upholding the motto of "always serving our customers."

Coinstore CEO Johnson, discussing CoinRay's intent, emphasizes the core values behind this symbol:

Web3's future shouldn't be cold code; it should be warm connections. With the industry facing demands for user education and enhanced experiences, anthropomorphic branding lowers barriers, making complex tech and products more accessible.

CoinRay embodies Coinstore's passion and expertise in the crypto space. It is more than a visual icon; it is an extension of Coinstore's brand personality. Just as marine life navigates its ecosystem, CoinRay will accompany global users through the crypto markets, serving as a "companion" in trading experiences and a "connector" for community interactions, adding warmth to professional Web3 exploration.

Strategy shift for established player

For Coinstore, supporting 1,100 coins and serving over 10 million users in 175 countries, this is a key move in its global strategy — using universally appealing oceanic themes and personification to transcend borders and cultures, promoting values of security, openness and mutual benefit.

Industry partners note that Coinstore's CoinRay launch reflects crypto's pivot from a "tech-driven" to a "user-centric" model. As technological advancements mature, competition centers on user experience and emotional engagement. CoinRay serves as a concrete, heartfelt vessel injecting humanity into Web3, while multi-partner collaboration sets a benchmark for ecosystem teamwork.

Looking ahead, as CoinRay rolls out across scenarios and Coinstore deepens ties with partners, Web3 may see more "warm innovations." As Coinstore envisions, starting with CoinRay, it aims to join global users and collaborators in charting an inclusive, approachable crypto frontier.

Coinstore, registered in BVI and serving as a leading global platform for cryptocurrency and blockchain technology, seeks to build an ecosystem that grants everyone access to digital assets and blockchain technology. Coinstore is also among the pioneers of the concept of a cryptocurrency launchpad for early-stage altcoins.