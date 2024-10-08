Crypto Exchange Bybit Teams Up with Nordic Blockchain Association: Details

Advertisement

Bybit, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has announced a strategic partnership with the Nordic Blockchain Association (NBA), the driving force behind the largest blockchain and Web3 conference in the Nordics.

According to the official statement by the team, Bybit, a Tier 1 cryptocurrency exchange and trading ecosystem, enters into a long-term strategic partnership with Nordic Blockchain Association, a community-driven non-profit tasked with spreading the word about blockchain and crypto developments.

The partnership comes at a pivotal time as the NBA continues its efforts to build a cohesive and vibrant blockchain community in the region.

The association's work, led by dedicated steering committees, has been instrumental in providing guidance and strategic direction to the local blockchain landscape. These committees have focused on addressing the challenges facing blockchain adoption, promoting education, and offering support to startups and established businesses alike.

As such, the collaboration is expected to strengthen local blockchain community and to fuel new education and research initiatives in the region.

Helen Liu, Chief Operating Officer at Bybit, is enthusiastic about the prospects of collaboration for crypto businesses and communities:

We're excited to partner with the Nordic Blockchain Association. This collaboration aligns with our commitment to supporting the growth of blockchain ecosystems worldwide. We look forward to contributing to the region's innovation and development

As reported by U.Today previously, in September 2024, Bybit opened a regional office in Amsterdam. That being said, partnership with NBA comes as yet another step for strengthening the company's position in EU.

NBC25 conference kicks off next summer

Jakob Mikkel Hansen, CEO and Board Member of Nordic Blockchain Association, stresses that he sets a number of ambitious targets launching the collaboration:

We are excited that such a large and important international company as Bybit has joined the Nordic Blockchain Association as a member. This once again shows that the Nordic region has an important role to play in the global blockchain ecosystem. We look forward to creating value, raising awareness, and promoting education with our new community partner, Bybit

The upcoming Nordic Blockchain Conference 2025 (NBC25), which will take place next summer is one of the core aspects of new collaboration.

As the largest blockchain and Web3 event in the Nordics, NBC25 promises to bring together thought leaders, innovators, and visionaries from around the world. The event will provide a platform to explore the latest trends, discuss regulatory frameworks, and highlight groundbreaking solutions that are reshaping the future of blockchain technology.