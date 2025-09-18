Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Critical Chrome Exploit Could Drain Your Crypto, CTO of French Hardware Wallet Giant Warns

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Thu, 18/09/2025 - 19:51
    The bug is capable of exfiltrating wallet data from computer disk or memory
    Advertisement
    Critical Chrome Exploit Could Drain Your Crypto, CTO of French Hardware Wallet Giant Warns
    Cover image via www.youtube.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Charles Guillemet, chief technology officer at Ledger, has issued a security warning about a major Chrome vulnerability that could potentially allow hackers to drain one's crypto wallet. 

    Advertisement

    The "Type Confusion" bug, which was recently discovered by security researchers, makes it possible for bad actors to run malicious code by treating one type of data as another. It has been found within V8, the engine that executes JavaScript and WebAssembly. 

    HOT Stories
    Critical Chrome Exploit Could Drain Your Crypto, CTO of French Hardware Wallet Giant Warns
    US XRP ETF Launch Rockets to $24 Million in First 90 Minutes
    Bitcoin Booster Tim Draper Warns of North Korean Threat
    'Groundbreaking': Barry Silbert Reacts to Approval of ETF with XRP Exposure

    Simply visiting a malicious website could make it possible for attackers to steal highly sensitive data, including private keys, seed phrases, or wallet files.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 09/18/2025 - 08:03
    Binance's CZ Issues Crucial North Korea Hackers Security Warning
    ByYuri Molchan

    Hence, Guillemet is not recommending storing any sensitive data locally. 

    Google's urgent response 

    Within just 48 hours of the critical vulnerability being detected, Google swiftly moved to publish an emergency update. Chrome users have to make sure that they are using the fixed version (140.0.7339.185). 

    It is worth noting that all Chromium-based web browsers have been affected, including Brave, Opera, and Vivaldi. 

    #France
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Sep 18, 2025 - 18:04
    Bitcoin Has 25% Chance of Hitting $125,000 This September
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 18, 2025 - 16:09
    US XRP ETF Launch Rockets to $24 Million in First 90 Minutes
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Titan Raises $7M Seed from Galaxy Ventures and Launches Publicly on Solana
    Origin Summit Announces Wave 3: Animation Powerhouse Maggie Kang to Join Programming Lineup
    Trust Wallet Unveils Bold New Roadmap to Onboard the Next Billion Users, Powered by TWT
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Sep 18, 2025 - 19:51
    Critical Chrome Exploit Could Drain Your Crypto, CTO of French Hardware Wallet Giant Warns
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 18, 2025 - 18:04
    Bitcoin Has 25% Chance of Hitting $125,000 This September
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 18, 2025 - 16:09
    US XRP ETF Launch Rockets to $24 Million in First 90 Minutes
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all