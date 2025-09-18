Binance's CZ Issues Crucial North Korea Hackers Security Warning

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Changpeng Zhao, also known as CZ, has taken to his X account to publish a vital security warning to the crypto community.

CZ revealed in detail how these seasoned hackers work, warning the community to stay secure and avoid falling for their digital traps.

CZ's warning about NK hackers

In his tweet, CZ reminded the crypto audience on X that North Korean hackers are difficult to deal with since they are “advanced, creative, and patient.” Zhao says that what he says in his tweet comes from both his personal experience and what he has heard about those cyber criminals, as he revealed the methods those hackers use to gain access to users’ personal data and crypto on exchanges and personal wallets.

Here are the methods they use

The first method used by them is posing themselves as job candidates who are trying to get a job in a victim’s company. Thus, they acquire a “foot in the door.” They usually prefer “to apply for the roles” of developers, positions related to the finance or cybersecurity spheres.

These North Korean hackers are advanced, creative and patient. I have seen/heard:



1. They pose as job candidates to try to get jobs in your company. This gives them a “foot in the door”. They especially like dev, security, finance positions.



The second one is that they pretend to be employers who are trying to interview victims or make an offer to your employees. While conducting an “interview,” they will pretend they have a problem with Zoom and will offer to click on a link to download an “update”. This link usually contains a virus that helps them to gain control over the future victim’s device. Another option here is that they give a person a coding question and then send some “sample code” to them.

Another trick NK hackers love to use is posing as users having problems and sending to an exchange malicious links in a letter to the Customer Support. Those links will also contain a virus.

Finally, CZ says, cyber cons can pay your employees or bribe them or outsource vendors to let the hackers access certain crucial data. CZ mentioned that just a short while ago, a big Indian outsourcing service suffered a hacker attack. As a result, user data of a major US exchange was leaked, and users lost more than $400 million worth of their personal crypto.

CZ concluded his tweet with a warning to all crypto exchanges and wallets: “Train your employees to not download files, and screen your candidates carefully.”