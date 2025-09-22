Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Cramer Says He Would Like Endless Crypto Rally to Pause

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Mon, 22/09/2025 - 11:46
    Cramer calls for pause in crypto rally, and crypto traders think that it is bullish sign
    Advertisement
    Cramer Says He Would Like Endless Crypto Rally to Pause
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Longtime CNBC host Jim Cramer has taken to the X (Twitter) social media network to state that he wants the endless rally of speculation (gold, crypto and unprofitable companies) to come to an end. 

    Advertisement

    It is worth noting that both U.S. equities and gold have outperformed Bitcoin. 

    HOT Stories
    Strategy Unveils Additional $99,700,000 Bitcoin Purchase
    Cramer Says He Would Like Endless Crypto Rally to Pause
    Crypto.com CEO Denies Cover-Up
    Crypto Market Prediction: XRP to Lose Even More at $2? Bitcoin Price Fading at $115,745, Ethereum (ETH) Can Hit $5,000 in Blink

    Cramer’s contrarian nature 

    Knee-jerk reactions to Cramer's post interpret it as a bullish sign. “This might be the most bullish thing I've seen in September,” one market watcher said. “Bitcoin will now go higher. Thank you, Cramer!” another commentator quipped. 

    Advertisement

    Cramer’s market predictions have long become a sort of a meme in the cryptocurrency community due to a history of high-profile misses. The analyst’s most infamous miss was being bullish on Bear Stearns right on the verge of its collapse. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 09/22/2025 - 12:36
    Largest Crypto Liquidation Since 2024: $1.7 Billion Gone, XRP and Bitcoin Hammered
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    However, it should be noted that there is still bias in play since traders like to highlight Cramer’s notorious misses due to the pundit’s sheer popularity.

    The facetious Inverse Cramer ETF (SJIM), which was supposed to be a slam dunk for investors, ended up being a failure due to the analysts' stock picks not being as consistently wrong as some critics believe.

    #Jim Cramer
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Sep 22, 2025 - 15:36
    XRP Ledger Issues Important Migration Alert for Validators: Details
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Sep 22, 2025 - 15:21
    US XRP ETF Loses 6% on Market Opening: Golden Opportunity?
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    CryptoLists.com Recognised as “Crypto Affiliate of the Year” at SBC’s Affiliate Leaders Awards 2025
    Barunson, Studio Behind Parasite, to Launch nPLUG IP Remixing Platform on Story and Bring Flagship IP Onchain
    PrimeXBT Expands Crypto Futures with 101 New Coins, Delivering Best-in-Class Trading Conditions
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Sep 22, 2025 - 15:36
    XRP Ledger Issues Important Migration Alert for Validators: Details
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 22, 2025 - 15:21
    US XRP ETF Loses 6% on Market Opening: Golden Opportunity?
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 22, 2025 - 15:14
    Binance-and-CZ-Backed Hyperliquid Rival Drops After Massive 1,700% Rally: Details
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD