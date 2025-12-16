Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Cramer: Bitcoin Is Easy to Prop Up

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Tue, 16/12/2025 - 6:58
    CNBC's Jim Cramer has riled up Bitcoiners once again by taking a dig at the leading cryptocurrency.
    Advertisement
    Cramer: Bitcoin Is Easy to Prop Up
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Famous stock picker Jim Cramer recently took to the X social media network to opine that the price of Bitcoin is actually easy to prop up. 

    Advertisement

    He has seemingly suggested that it is being artificially inflated by manipulation, large holders, or specific entities (like Michael Saylor’s Strategy).

    However, this comes after Strategy injected nearly $1 billion ($980.3 million) of pure buying pressure into the market between Dec. 8 and Dec. 14.

    Advertisement

    Despite this massive influx of cash, the price fell. They bought at an average of $92,124, but the price has since plunged to $85,000.

    So, the market absorbed that $1 billion and still sold off. Hence, some commentators have noted that Cramer's logic is somehow flawed (unless his post is sarcastic). 

    "Inverse Cramer"

    The reactions of the jaded cryptocurrency community are (unsurprisingly) dominated by the "Inverse Cramer" theory. 

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 12/03/2025 - 14:17
    'SEC Doing the Right Thing': Jim Cramer Speaks Against Leveraged ETFs, What Does It Mean for BTC and XRP?
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    This is a long-standing internet meme/theory arguing that Cramer is so consistently wrong about market predictions that investors should do the exact opposite of what he says to make money.

    Many users are celebrating his negativity because, according to the meme, his bearishness signals a market bottom. 

    Bitcoin is currently changing hands at $86,411 after collapsing to an intraday low of $85,427. 

    #Jim Cramer #Bitcoin News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Dec 16, 2025 - 5:37
    Ripple Exec Reveals Ambitious Plans for RLUSD
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    NewsCrypto Market ReviewPrice Analysis
    Dec 16, 2025 - 0:01
    Crypto Market Review: Bitcoin (BTC) $90,000 Drop Is Nothing, Ethereum (ETH) Mini-Death Cross Is Bullish, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Bears Are Not in Control
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Aster Launches Shield Mode, a Protected High-Performance Trading Mode for On-Chain Traders
    Geode Lists GEODE Coin on BitMart.com as Part of Ongoing Decentralized Infrastructure Expansion
    IZAKAYA: Building a One-Stop Gateway for Simple, Secure, and High-Yield Digital Asset Growth
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Dec 16, 2025 - 6:58
    Cramer: Bitcoin Is Easy to Prop Up
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Dec 16, 2025 - 5:37
    Ripple Exec Reveals Ambitious Plans for RLUSD
    Alex Dovbnya
    News, Crypto Market Review, Price Analysis
    Dec 16, 2025 - 0:01
    Crypto Market Review: Bitcoin (BTC) $90,000 Drop Is Nothing, Ethereum (ETH) Mini-Death Cross Is Bullish, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Bears Are Not in Control
    Arman Shirinyan
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD