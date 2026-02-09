AdvertisementAdvert.
Costly Mistake? $181,000 BTC Mysteriously Sent to Satoshi Nakamoto Wallet

By Tomiwabold Olajide
Mon, 9/02/2026 - 13:13
Anonymous Bitcoin user sends $181,000 BTC to wallet belonging to Bitcoin's pseudonymous creator Satoshi Nakamoto.
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

An unknown sender transferred 2.565 BTC worth $181,000 to Satoshi Nakamoto's Genesis address over the weekend, according to Arkham data.

The peculiarity of this transfer is that the funds are almost definitely unrecoverable, as there have been no outflows from Satoshi wallets since 2010, even up until now. It begs the question as to whether the transfer of such a significant amount of BTC was an honest mistake, as the sender may have accidentally copied the wrong address or an intentional one, with the owner wanting to "burn" his coins.

Satoshi Nakamoto Wallet, Image By: Arkm.com

Recent hours have seen slight inflows into Satoshi wallets, but very minute — in the range of $2 to $54 BTC, and most likely spam transfers — but the transfer of $181,000 BTC over the weekend stands out, considering the amount.

Satoshi wallets remain untouched

Satoshi Nakamoto is believed to hold above one million BTC; according to Arkham data, the Bitcoin pseudonymous creator's BTC stash is given as 1.096 million BTC, currently worth $75.36 billion. This entire amount comes from Bitcoin mined between 2009 and 2010 and is stored across 22,000 addresses.

Despite the immense value, Satoshi's Bitcoin stash has remained untouched since 2010, with no BTC moved out even to the present moment.

The last known transfers out of Satoshi Nakamoto's wallets were 16 years ago, with recent speculation of Bitcoin sales attributed to the Bitcoin creator proven to be false.

Bitcoin price action

Bitcoin is trading in red, down 2.65% in the last 24 hours to $68,761 as the broader crypto market faced fresh selling on Monday, with $361 million liquidated.

After a sharp rebound on Friday from $60,001 to $71,707, Bitcoin has entered into sideways trading between $67,293 and $72,323, as investors anticipate what comes next to the markets.

A slew of economic data is expected this week. This includes the delayed nonfarm payrolls report for January and the January consumer price index reading, which was delayed by the shutdown scheduled for Friday morning.

In addition to these reports, investors will await retail sales for December on Tuesday and weekly initial jobless claims on Thursday.

