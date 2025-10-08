Bitcoin Core Welcomes Major Release, What's Changed?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bitcoin Core has welcomed major release v 30.0, which comes months after the last major release, v29.0.

Advertisement

According to the Bitcoin Core Project's official X account, a new release candidate of Bitcoin Core, v30.0rc3, is available for testing. v30.0 is a major new release and follows v29.0, which was released in April this year.

The Bitcoin Core 30.0 release introduces a range of updates and improvements across networking, mempool policy, mining, RPCs and overall system behavior.

Advertisement

These include "Datacarriersize" increase, P2P and network changes which adds a new Bitcoin command and removes the "maxorphantx" option, updated RPCs, install changes and support for TRUC transactions, among others.

What's changed?

Bitcoin Core 30.0 has increased -datacarriersize to 100,000 by default, which effectively uncaps the limit (as the maximum transaction size limit will be hit first).

A new Bitcoin command line tool has been introduced in Bitcoin Core 30.0 to make features more discoverable and convenient to use. The Bitcoin tool calls other executables and does not implement any functionality on its own.

Bitcoin Core 30.0 introduces the folder "libexec," which contains binaries that are not typically directly invoked by users.

The update to RPCs allows Bumpfee without BIP-125 signaling. Support has been added for spending TRUC transactions received by the wallet, as well as creating TRUC transactions, ensuring that TRUC policy rules are being met.

The new Bitcoin command supports one new feature: an (experimental) IPC Mining Interface that allows the node to work with Stratum v2 or other mining client software.

In Bitcoin Core 30.0, the "maxorphantx" option no longer has any effect, since the "orphanage" no longer limits the number of unique transactions.