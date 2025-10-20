AdvertisementAdvert.
    Coinbase Issues Update After AWS Crash

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Mon, 20/10/2025 - 15:04
    Coinbase stated that it was aware many users were unable to access the platform owing to an AWS outage, sharing an update on recent progress.
    Coinbase Issues Update After AWS Crash
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Coinbase users were impacted by Monday morning’s hours long disruption of Amazon Web Services, the massive cloud computing provider, with some customers complaining they were unable to access the Coinbase platform.

    Amazon's cloud service supports a large chunk of the internet, accounting for around one third of the cloud market, with any outage having significant consequences.

    In an initial tweet issued hours back, Coinbase stated it was aware many users were unable to access Coinbase owing to an AWS outage, adding that all funds remained safe and its team was working on the issue, with further updates to follow.

    In an update issued about three hours ago, Coinbase stated it was seeing early signs of recovery, allowing some users to access and use Coinbase services. The crypto exchange reiterated that its team was still working on this issue with top priority and will continue to provide updates as the situation changes.

    Here's latest update

    Amazon Web Services updated users, saying that its service had recovered after the widespread disruption on Monday that degraded services for a range of customers, including financial platforms.

    Companies that had been affected by the AWS issue largely said that their services had recovered as well. Coinbase said some of its services had recovered, but it was monitoring the results of the fix.

    In the most recent update provided by the crypto exchange in a tweet, Coinbase stated its services are continuing to recover, with users now being able to use most services on Coinbase. However, some older asset transfer requests are still pending, which Coinbase said it was currently investigating.

    Coinbase reiterated that it continues to work on the issue and will provide further updates until the situation is completely resolved.

