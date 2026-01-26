AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Coinbase CEO Makes IPO Prediction for Crypto Markets, Bullish?

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Mon, 26/01/2026 - 14:11
    Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong predicts the next evolution for capital formation on the crypto market.
    Advertisement
    Coinbase CEO Makes IPO Prediction for Crypto Markets, Bullish?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong predicts a future where firms go public entirely on-chain. In a recent tweet, Armstrong unveiled a vision for an on-chain IPO, saying: "Eventually, you'll be able to go public entirely onchain, which will dramatically lower costs, reduce friction and increase access. Hopefully very soon."

    The Coinbase CEO highlighted in his X post the need to make capital formation significantly easier for private companies. He observes a high demand for some of the large private companies, referring to this as "a good example" of the unintended consequences of higher regulation.

    Armstrong further highlighted a trend whereby companies stay private for years, and all the money is made by private or credit investors, but when they go public, price performance often is not great. He noted the reason for this to be that there is no liquid market setting proper valuations early in the lifecycle.

    Advertisement

    Eventual outcome

    The Coinbase CEO predicts an eventual outcome: companies going public entirely on-chain, a move he says might lower costs, reduce friction and increase access.

    Coinbase continues in its push to build the infrastructure needed to bring every company, from the smallest startup to the largest bank, on-chain.

    In a systems update in December, Coinbase rolled out a slew of new products with the intent of turning it into a one-stop financial app, expanding into stocks and tokenization, prediction markets, more advanced trading with futures and perpetual futures, and DEX trading.

    Advertisement

    Coinbase Business, an all-in-one financial platform designed for startups and small businesses, was introduced and made available to all eligible businesses in the U.S. and Singapore.

    2026 to see IPO rush

    The U.S. initial public offering market is bracing for a rush of deals with a lineup including some of the most closely watched private companies in technology, finance and crypto.

    Investors are looking out for Kraken crypto exchange, which was valued in a November funding round at about $20 billion, and which has filed confidentially for a U.S. IPO. Others that could jump in include Grayscale and BitGo.

    In comparison, Circle and Figure made their market debuts earlier in 2025, while Coinbase became a public company on Nasdaq in April 2021.

    #Coinbase #Brian Armstrong
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jan 26, 2026 - 23:26
    XRP Rockets 214% in Volume as Market Sell-Off Liquidates $745 Million
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jan 26, 2026 - 14:04
    Bitcoin's 'Silver Bullet' Is Apparently Silver
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    PlanX 2026: The Dubai Conference for Protecting and Scaling Borderless Wealth
    TokenFi Unveils High-Visibility Branding Campaign Across Italy Ahead of 2026 Winter Olympics
    BTCC Exchange Nears 15-Year Mark with Plans for AI Trading Tools and Expanded RWA Offerings in 2026
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Jan 26, 2026 - 23:26
    XRP Rockets 214% in Volume as Market Sell-Off Liquidates $745 Million
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jan 26, 2026 - 14:11
    Coinbase CEO Makes IPO Prediction for Crypto Markets, Bullish?
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jan 26, 2026 - 14:04
    Bitcoin's 'Silver Bullet' Is Apparently Silver
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Jan 26, 2026 - 13:59
    Ripple Achieves New Partnership in Saudi Arabia, Top Executive Reveals
    article image Caroline Amosun
    News
    Jan 26, 2026 - 13:47
    BREAKING: Strategy Announces $261 Million Bitcoin Purchase
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Jan 26, 2026 - 23:26
    XRP Rockets 214% in Volume as Market Sell-Off Liquidates $745 Million
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jan 26, 2026 - 14:11
    Coinbase CEO Makes IPO Prediction for Crypto Markets, Bullish?
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jan 26, 2026 - 14:04
    Bitcoin's 'Silver Bullet' Is Apparently Silver
    Arman Shirinyan
    Show all