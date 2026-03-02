AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    Crypto Market Review: Strong Bullish XRP Case, $67,000 Bitcoin (BTC) Bounce Secures Recovery, Ethereum (ETH) Catches $2,000 by the Tail

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Mon, 2/03/2026 - 0:01
    The market bounced just a bit, but it already sparked a debate about a potential long-term recovery of the whole industry.
    Advertisement
    Crypto Market Review: Strong Bullish XRP Case, $67,000 Bitcoin (BTC) Bounce Secures Recovery, Ethereum (ETH) Catches $2,000 by the Tail
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Google
    Advertisement

    The market is bouncing up following geopolitical instability — a traditional trait of the cryptocurrency market, which some people consider a safe haven whenever the traditional economy brings more risks to the table. However, it would be premature to assume that a recovery has started across the market.

    It is finally building up

    In recent months, XRP has been discreetly developing what may turn out to be one of its more beneficial technical setups. The asset is now showing signs of stabilization following a period of downside pressure, with price action starting to respect an ascending support line that has formed beneath the market.

    Article image
    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    The larger trend is still technically bearish, since XRP is still below major moving averages on the daily chart. Short-term structure has improved, though. Increased trading activity accompanied the recent recovery from lower levels, suggesting that demand has not vanished despite the protracted decline.

    HOT Stories
    Crypto Market Review: Strong Bullish XRP Case, $67,000 Bitcoin (BTC) Bounce Secures Recovery, Ethereum (ETH) Catches $2,000 by the Tail Musk Believes Anthropic Has SBF Vibes

    XRP has started to produce tighter consolidation swings instead of sharp, unsustainable spikes, which is a common pattern when a market begins to move from distribution into accumulation.

    Advertisement

    Bearish for now

    The bullish argument heavily relies on the ascending support line. The asset maintains a positive short-term trajectory, even when trading below longer-term resistance zones, as long as the price respects this rising boundary.

    As a result, momentum can build steadily without the need for an instant breakout. In essence, XRP is increasing steadily, lowering volatility and gauging market confidence.

    Relative strength behavior is an additional noteworthy factor. If buying pressure intensifies, there is potential for further upside movement as the RSI stays in neutral territory rather than overheated levels.

    Advertisement

    Bitcoin is not overreacting

    From the $67,000 area, Bitcoin has produced a technically significant reaction, bouncing off what seems to be a local bottom at the moment and providing the market with a short-term recovery signal.

    Buyers intervened close to support following an aggressive decline that forced the price into extremely oversold conditions.

    Article image
    Source: CoinGlass

    This sharp relief move helped stabilize momentum and lessen immediate downside pressure. From the standpoint of a chart, the bounce happened exactly where traders anticipated demand to surface.

    After the market broke away from higher consolidation structures earlier in the trend, the $67,000 area served as a defensive level. The rapid response implies that the price was able to recover and establish a temporary base because liquidity below the range was absorbed.

    Cycle is yet to begin

    Additionally, the short-term moving averages, which had been serving as dynamic resistance during the decline, were momentarily pushed back toward Bitcoin by the rebound. The notion of a local bottom forming is supported by volume behavior.

    The trend of capitulation followed by opportunistic buying is frequently linked to the strongest trading activity that occurred during the last leg down and right after the reversal.

    Sharp inflows into cryptocurrency have historically been triggered by risk-related headlines, but these movements are also frequently extremely erratic and susceptible to abrupt changes in sentiment.

    Ethereum is crawling back

    Though it appears to be more of a stabilization than a confident breakout, Ethereum has managed to claw its way back toward the $2,000 region. ETH is currently hovering just inside the psychological $2,000 zone following weeks of persistent pressure and a distinct downtrend structure. This level has both technical and symbolic significance for the larger market.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sun, 03/01/2026 - 07:59
    Ripple CEO Urges Banks to Act in Good Faith
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    Ethereum is recovering from a steep drop that sent the price well below important moving averages, according to the current chart structure. Although there is a noticeable attempt at recovery, momentum is still shaky. Since price action is still following longer-term trend indicators, the asset has not completely moved out of bearish territory.

    The way buyers have protected the region just below $2,000, however, is important because it has prevented a more severe collapse and allowed the market to establish a temporary floor.

    The recent rebound volume activity indicates cautious participation. When Ethereum got close to oversold conditions, traders intervened to absorb sell pressure as seen by spikes in buying volume that emerged close to local lows. However, there is still little follow-through, indicating that confidence has not entirely returned.

    The narrow, almost reluctant move into the $2,000 range emphasizes how hotly contested this area is right now.

    By remaining above it, Ethereum may be able to strengthen its base and stabilize the larger structure. On the other hand, losing it once more would support the narrative of bearish continuation that has shaped price action for months.

    #XRP #Ethereum #Bitcoin
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 1, 2026 - 22:39
    New XRP Ledger Sidechain Proposal Aims to Bring Options Trading to XRPL
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Mar 1, 2026 - 19:05
    Musk Believes Anthropic Has SBF Vibes
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Bybit Unveils 2025 Security Milestone: Intercepts $300M in Impersonalization, Scams and Frauds via New AI-Driven Risk Framework
    Aeternum & Da Nang Government Officials bring Unchained Summit to Da Nang
    Gate Obtains Malta Payments Institution License, Strengthening EU Stablecoin Payment Infrastructure
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
    Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
    Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    Crypto Market Review, News, Price Analysis
    Mar 2, 2026 - 0:01
    Crypto Market Review: Strong Bullish XRP Case, $67,000 Bitcoin (BTC) Bounce Secures Recovery, Ethereum (ETH) Catches $2,000 by the Tail
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Mar 1, 2026 - 22:39
    New XRP Ledger Sidechain Proposal Aims to Bring Options Trading to XRPL
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Mar 1, 2026 - 19:05
    Musk Believes Anthropic Has SBF Vibes
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all