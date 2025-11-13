Cartesi Launches Honeypot v2 With New Permissionless Fraud-Proof System

Modular rollup protocol Cartesi has deployed Honeypot v2 on mainnet, now protected by its new Permissionless Refereed Tournaments (PRT) fraud-proof system.

Advertisement

The upgrade introduces a bond-and-refund mechanism that discourages delay attacks while offering partial refunds to honest validators, marking a major advancement in Cartesi’s trustless rollup architecture.

With this upgrade, Cartesi is positioned for Stage 2 classification under L2BEAT’s updated framework, reflecting its commitment to decentralized security and transparent verification.

Advertisement

Honeypot is Cartesi’s cybersecurity-inspired challenge application, based on the concept of a honeypot — an intentionally vulnerable system used to attract attackers and study their methods.

Launched two years ago, the app transforms rollup stress-testing into a community-driven hacking contest, helping validate Cartesi’s technical robustness in real time.

Transition from authority nodes to active participation

The introduction of the PRT fraud-proof system and the upgraded node architecture enables full participation in the appchain.

Previously, Honeypot operated with an authority consensus model where a single node determined computation outcomes while others merely replicated them. Honeypot v2 removes this centralized bottleneck, allowing any participant to verify computations and challenge fraudulent results.

This decentralized verification model represents a critical step toward scalable, trustless rollups and elevates the security guarantees across the Cartesi ecosystem.