Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Cartesi Launches Honeypot v2 With New Permissionless Fraud-Proof System

    By Dan Burgin
    Thu, 13/11/2025 - 22:22
    Cartesi’s PRT Honeypot fraud-proof system is live on Ethereum mainnet.
    Advertisement
    Cartesi Launches Honeypot v2 With New Permissionless Fraud-Proof System
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Modular rollup protocol Cartesi has deployed Honeypot v2 on mainnet, now protected by its new Permissionless Refereed Tournaments (PRT) fraud-proof system. 

    Advertisement

    The upgrade introduces a bond-and-refund mechanism that discourages delay attacks while offering partial refunds to honest validators, marking a major advancement in Cartesi’s trustless rollup architecture.

    With this upgrade, Cartesi is positioned for Stage 2 classification under L2BEAT’s updated framework, reflecting its commitment to decentralized security and transparent verification.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 06/20/2025 - 13:35
    Cartesi Introduces Big Protocol Upgrade: Details
    ByVladislav Sopov

    Advertisement

    Honeypot is Cartesi’s cybersecurity-inspired challenge application, based on the concept of a honeypot — an intentionally vulnerable system used to attract attackers and study their methods. 

    Launched two years ago, the app transforms rollup stress-testing into a community-driven hacking contest, helping validate Cartesi’s technical robustness in real time.

    Transition from authority nodes to active participation

    The introduction of the PRT fraud-proof system and the upgraded node architecture enables full participation in the appchain. 

    Previously, Honeypot operated with an authority consensus model where a single node determined computation outcomes while others merely replicated them. Honeypot v2 removes this centralized bottleneck, allowing any participant to verify computations and challenge fraudulent results.

    This decentralized verification model represents a critical step toward scalable, trustless rollups and elevates the security guarantees across the Cartesi ecosystem.

    #Cartesi
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Nov 13, 2025 - 21:29
    Canary XRP ETF Volume Hits $26 Million in First 30 Minutes
    ByCaroline Amosun
    Crypto News DigestNews
    Nov 13, 2025 - 20:28
    Ripple Issues Crucial Scam Warning, Crypto Exchange BitGo Runs out of XRP, Top Trader Makes Best Bullish Case for Bitcoin (BTC) — Crypto News Digest
    ByDan Burgin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    RISE Evolves Beyond Fastest Layer 2 into the Home for Global Markets, with RISE MarketCore and RISEx.
    YouBallin Opens $YBL Sale on Solana — Instant Claims & Raydium Liquidity Bring Real Utility
    kpk Launches Agent-Powered Vaults on Morpho
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Nov 13, 2025 - 21:29
    Canary XRP ETF Volume Hits $26 Million in First 30 Minutes
    Caroline Amosun
    Crypto News Digest, News
    Nov 13, 2025 - 20:28
    Ripple Issues Crucial Scam Warning, Crypto Exchange BitGo Runs out of XRP, Top Trader Makes Best Bullish Case for Bitcoin (BTC) — Crypto News Digest
    Dan Burgin
    News
    Nov 13, 2025 - 20:07
    Brandt: Bitcoin Could Test Saylor 'Severely'
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD