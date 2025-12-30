Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Cardano vs. Bitcoin Cash: Ultimate Dominance Fight Is On

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Tue, 30/12/2025 - 14:59
    Cardano is at risk of losing its top 10 position amid consistent negative price action compared to Bitcoin Cash.
    Advertisement
    Cardano vs. Bitcoin Cash: Ultimate Dominance Fight Is On
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Cardano (ADA) may soon overtake Bitcoin Cash (BCH) as the 10th-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. On the daily chart, BCH has experienced an uptrend as the ADA price stalls amid mixed sentiment on the broader crypto market.

    Advertisement

    BCH competes with ADA for dominance

    According to CoinMarketCap data, ADA is currently trading for $0.35, down 3.4% over the past 24 hours. Despite the daily price decline, ADA remains the 10th-biggest cryptocurrency, with a market capitalization of $12.66 billion.

    Trailing behind ADA on the market cap hierarchy is Bitcoin Cash. With a market cap of $12.07 billion, BCH is currently the 11th-largest cryptocurrency. 

    As the BCH market cap climbs, it breaches the gap with ADA by only about $66 million. This puts Cardano's top 10 spot at risk of being overtaken by BCH.

    Meanwhile, within the past 24 hours, the BCH price increased by 0.6%, setting the coin at $601.6. This daily spike pushed BCH higher by 4% on the weekly time frame.

    It is also worth noting that BCH has shown a remarkable performance over the past few months. In late November, BCH outperformed Bitcoin (BTC) in a day by jumping 8%. The positive outlook for BCH was a response to anticipations of a broader market reversal. 

    With the BCH momentum rising, it could easily displace ADA, unless the latter sees a strong catalyst.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 12/30/2025 - 13:24
    Shiba Inu Team Issues Final Message to SHIB Community as 2025 Ends
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    Will Cardano relinquish position to Bitcoin Cash?

    Although BCH is close behind, Cardano (ADA) remains a top contender on the crypto market. Accordingly, ADA may fight harder to remain on top, supported by some strong ecosystem developments.

    For instance, a broader market rebound, progress in Midnight sidechain or DeFi growth could spur an ADA rally. Already, Midnight's native token, NIGHT, is eyeing the $0.10 mark. If NIGHT successfully hits this milestone, it could force a fast rank jump across major crypto market tops.

    Additionally, year-end profit-taking on BCH could reverse the pressure on Cardano. Also note that ADA recently outperformed the rest of the major cryptocurrencies after its price surged by 7%.

    Therefore, thin liquidity and position resetting into the Cardano have amplified moves around obvious technical levels. ADA investors now anticipate an end-of-year breakout.

    Furthermore, Cardano's research-driven upgrades could regain traction in 2026, positioning ADA for higher prices.

    #Cardano #Bitcoin Cash
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Dec 30, 2025 - 14:46
    Ripple CTO Reacts to Speculation Around XRP Ledger Upgrade Ahead of 2026
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Dec 30, 2025 - 14:35
    130,000,000,000 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: New Year's Eve Will Be Interesting
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Toobit Successfully Completes ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certification Audit
    AB (AceBitx) Exchange: A Compliant, Secure, and Comprehensive One-Stop Crypto Trading Platform
    4dev.com Unveils Funding Hub, Designed to Simplify Cross-Border Investment in Early-Stage Startups
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Dec 30, 2025 - 14:59
    Cardano vs. Bitcoin Cash: Ultimate Dominance Fight Is On
    article image Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Dec 30, 2025 - 14:46
    Ripple CTO Reacts to Speculation Around XRP Ledger Upgrade Ahead of 2026
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Dec 30, 2025 - 14:35
    130,000,000,000 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: New Year's Eve Will Be Interesting
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Dec 30, 2025 - 13:24
    Shiba Inu Team Issues Final Message to SHIB Community as 2025 Ends
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Dec 30, 2025 - 12:40
    XRP Shows +564,80% OI Spike in Four Hours: Why Is It Critical?
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Dec 30, 2025 - 14:59
    Cardano vs. Bitcoin Cash: Ultimate Dominance Fight Is On
    Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Dec 30, 2025 - 14:46
    Ripple CTO Reacts to Speculation Around XRP Ledger Upgrade Ahead of 2026
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Dec 30, 2025 - 14:35
    130,000,000,000 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: New Year's Eve Will Be Interesting
    Arman Shirinyan
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD