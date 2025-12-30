Cardano vs. Bitcoin Cash: Ultimate Dominance Fight Is On

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Cardano (ADA) may soon overtake Bitcoin Cash (BCH) as the 10th-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. On the daily chart, BCH has experienced an uptrend as the ADA price stalls amid mixed sentiment on the broader crypto market.

BCH competes with ADA for dominance

According to CoinMarketCap data , ADA is currently trading for $0.35, down 3.4% over the past 24 hours. Despite the daily price decline, ADA remains the 10th-biggest cryptocurrency, with a market capitalization of $12.66 billion.

Trailing behind ADA on the market cap hierarchy is Bitcoin Cash . With a market cap of $12.07 billion, BCH is currently the 11th-largest cryptocurrency.

As the BCH market cap climbs, it breaches the gap with ADA by only about $66 million. This puts Cardano's top 10 spot at risk of being overtaken by BCH.

Meanwhile, within the past 24 hours, the BCH price increased by 0.6%, setting the coin at $601.6. This daily spike pushed BCH higher by 4% on the weekly time frame.

It is also worth noting that BCH has shown a remarkable performance over the past few months. In late November, BCH outperformed Bitcoin (BTC) in a day by jumping 8%. The positive outlook for BCH was a response to anticipations of a broader market reversal.

With the BCH momentum rising, it could easily displace ADA, unless the latter sees a strong catalyst.

Will Cardano relinquish position to Bitcoin Cash?

Although BCH is close behind, Cardano (ADA) remains a top contender on the crypto market. Accordingly, ADA may fight harder to remain on top, supported by some strong ecosystem developments.

For instance, a broader market rebound, progress in Midnight sidechain or DeFi growth could spur an ADA rally. Already, Midnight's native token, NIGHT, is eyeing the $0.10 mark . If NIGHT successfully hits this milestone, it could force a fast rank jump across major crypto market tops.

Additionally, year-end profit-taking on BCH could reverse the pressure on Cardano. Also note that ADA recently outperformed the rest of the major cryptocurrencies after its price surged by 7% .

Therefore, thin liquidity and position resetting into the Cardano have amplified moves around obvious technical levels. ADA investors now anticipate an end-of-year breakout.

Furthermore, Cardano's research-driven upgrades could regain traction in 2026, positioning ADA for higher prices.