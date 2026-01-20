Cardano Midnight (NIGHT) Achieves Popular Crypto Exchange Listing

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Midnight (NIGHT), also known as the " new Cardano ," has achieved another milestone with its listing on social exchange eToro. According to an update shared by the Midnight Network on X, eToro is the latest exchange to add the new asset for trading.

Advertisement

eToro listing expands access to Cardano Midnight ecosystem

Midnight, which debuted in the crypto space in December 2025, is a blockchain that uses zero-knowledge proofs for data privacy in decentralized apps. Its listing on eToro signals growing adoption among users in the broader crypto space.

It also suggests that the new Cardano is a credible asset that can be traded on eToro. So, by listing NIGHT on the exchange, it shows support and suggests that it is giving endorsement to Cardano Midnight.

With the listing on eToro, Cardano Midnight is now more available to users. Investors and traders on the eToro platform can now buy, hold or sell NIGHT. The development helps to lower barriers to entry for new users, who might not have access to other exchanges but are on eToro.

According to the update, the listing will give "more users the ability to access and experience our privacy-first infrastructure."

eToro joins a long list of exchanges now supporting NIGHT.



By supporting NIGHT, @eToro helps broaden participation in the Midnight ecosystem, giving more users the ability to access and experience our privacy-first infrastructure. https://t.co/OubOh3zOJn pic.twitter.com/BBfrfaYPtG — Midnight (@MidnightNtwrk) January 20, 2026

The blockchain is assuring users on eToro that they will benefit from Midnight’s core value proposition. That is, a guarantee of the privacy technology that the ecosystem offers, not just trading the token on exchanges.

The development has received commendation as many look forward to its adoption, especially for its privacy features. A user applauded eToro for appreciating the importance of privacy and showing support for the new Cardano. Another user expressed optimism that, as NIGHT continues to gain traction, it could get listed on Binance.

Generally, the more broadly an asset is listed, the greater its chance at accelerated growth. As of press time, Cardano Midnight is exchanging hands on eToro at $0.05976 on the exchange.

Cardano Midnight’s rapid climb in rankings

Cardano Midnight has posted an impressive performance since its launch in December 2025. The asset broke into the top 100 crypto assets by market capitalization. It is ranked 66th with a market cap of $990.77 million.

The rapid climb was likely a result of increased demand for private decentralized finance (DeFi) and the interoperability between Cardano’s UTXO design and EVM blockchains.