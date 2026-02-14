'Cardano Has a Lot of Visible Work' Amid Behind-the-Scenes Efforts: Anastasia CEO Notes

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Philip DiSarro, CEO and founder of Anastasia Labs who goes by the name of "Phil" on X, noted that Cardano has a lot of visible work going on right now.

Advertisement

This includes launches, announcements, debates and big ideas, but a healthy ecosystem also depends on the unglamorous work that almost nobody sees, the Anastasia Labs CEO added.

This unglamorous work includes editing, review cycles, cleanup, coordination and relentless attention to detail that turns rough drafts into something the community can actually build on. In light of this, he shouted out a Cardano community member, Robert Phair, who has been dedicated to moving the CIP process forward.

Advertisement

Cardano has issued a handful of announcements this week. Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson revealed at the Consensus event that USDCx stablecoin will launch on Cardano by the end of February. "We have a beautiful UX, you can go straight from any wallet to Coinbase or Binance and back. There's instant convertibility to USDC," Hoskinson said.

In a separate announcement, LayerZero, a multichain messaging protocol connecting over 160 blockchains with $200 billion in cross-chain volume, will be integrated with Cardano and its ecosystem. This marks another huge step for Cardano's interoperability, with the integration unlocking the largest cross-chain connectivity expansion in Cardano’s history. This is expected to open the pathway to stablecoin liquidity, Bitcoin-backed assets, tokenized real-world assets and shared DeFi infrastructure across the broader crypto ecosystem.

Advertisement

Midnight mainnet launch date announced

Midnight mainnet is expected to officially go live before the end of March, while Midnight City has a potential launch date of Feb. 26.



Development work is progressing on Ouroboros Leios, which will increase Cardano network capacity 50x. The first mainnet release is expected to boost Cardano from 10 TPS to 500 TPS, with its capability to reach 1,000 TPS to be showcased in the near future.

Strike, a perpetual protocol on Cardano, saw a V2 release, while Cardano futures launched on the CME group.