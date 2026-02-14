AdvertisementAdvert.
'Cardano Has a Lot of Visible Work' Amid Behind-the-Scenes Efforts: Anastasia CEO Notes

By Tomiwabold Olajide
Sat, 14/02/2026 - 14:17
Cardano received updates this week with both visible and invisible work getting noticed.
'Cardano Has a Lot of Visible Work' Amid Behind-the-Scenes Efforts: Anastasia CEO Notes
Philip DiSarro, CEO and founder of Anastasia Labs who goes by the name of "Phil" on X, noted that Cardano has a lot of visible work going on right now.

This includes launches, announcements, debates and big ideas, but a healthy ecosystem also depends on the unglamorous work that almost nobody sees, the Anastasia Labs CEO added.

This unglamorous work includes editing, review cycles, cleanup, coordination and relentless attention to detail that turns rough drafts into something the community can actually build on. In light of this, he shouted out a Cardano community member, Robert Phair, who has been dedicated to moving the CIP process forward.

Cardano has issued a handful of announcements this week. Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson revealed at the Consensus event that USDCx stablecoin will launch on Cardano by the end of February. "We have a beautiful UX, you can go straight from any wallet to Coinbase or Binance and back. There's instant convertibility to USDC," Hoskinson said.

In a separate announcement, LayerZero, a multichain messaging protocol connecting over 160 blockchains with $200 billion in cross-chain volume, will be integrated with Cardano and its ecosystem. This marks another huge step for Cardano's interoperability, with the integration unlocking the largest cross-chain connectivity expansion in Cardano’s history. This is expected to open the pathway to stablecoin liquidity, Bitcoin-backed assets, tokenized real-world assets and shared DeFi infrastructure across the broader crypto ecosystem.

Midnight mainnet launch date announced

Midnight mainnet is expected to officially go live before the end of March, while Midnight City has a potential launch date of Feb. 26.

Development work is progressing on Ouroboros Leios, which will increase Cardano network capacity 50x. The first mainnet release is expected to boost Cardano from 10 TPS to 500 TPS, with its capability to reach 1,000 TPS to be showcased in the near future.

Strike, a perpetual protocol on Cardano, saw a V2 release, while Cardano futures launched on the CME group.

#Cardano News #Cardano #Cardano Midnight #Midnight
